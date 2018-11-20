The winter sports preseason officially got under way last Friday. Basketball, wrestling and swimming teams at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone will continue their workouts into the first weekend of the regular season Dec. 7-8.
Here is a quick and closer look at the area teams as they get going:
BROOKVILLE
Wrestling
With nine starters back from last year’s 24-4 dual meet season, including returning state medalist in junior Colby Whitehill at heavyweight, the Raiders look to win their sixth straight District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet and Tournament titles.
Whitehill was eighth last year at states and he’s coming off a solid offseason that saw him finish second at the Super 32 earlier this fall. He was ranked No. 15 nationally in the last flowrestling.org high school rankings. Other returning starters back are seniors Cabe Park, Braden MacBeth and Jacob Cable, juniors Wyatt Kulik, Parker Fleming and Cole LaBenne, and sophomores Elliot Park and Cayden Walter.
The Raiders open the season at Greenville’s Sheetz Classic on Dec. 8 before their dual season starts in Clarion on Dec. 12. They’re only at “home” twice before January — Ridgway on Dec. 18 and at Clarion University on Dec. 21 against Falconer, N.Y.
Boys Basketball
Dalton Park enters his second season as the Raiders’ coach. He’ll have around 15 players on his varsity/JV roster and the Raiders will open the season with Mercer in the first round of their own tip-off tournament Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The other two teams are newcomer Warren and Brockway.
The Raiders were 14-10 last year, reaching the Class 3A final before losing to Karns City. They return their top three scorers in junior Aaron Park (12.6 ppg.), and seniors Bryan Dworek (9.6 ppg.) and Trenton Gilhousen (8.8 ppg.).
Girls Basketball
The Lady Raiders will defend their District 9 Class 3A title, coming off a 19-6 season under head coach Mark Powell. He’s entering his 17th season, fresh off his 200th and 201st wins that came in last year’s D9 title game and first round of the state playoffs. He was named the D9Sports.Com Co-Coach of the Year.
They didn’t have a senior on the roster a year ago, so the Lady Raiders have plenty to work with in a playing rotation virtually intact and 21 players are on Powell’s preseason roster, which includes freshmen. Leading the way is returning D9Sports.Com All American Awards & Engraving All-District player in junior Marcy Schindler, who scored a team-high10.5 points per game.
Juniors Morgan (9.8 ppg.) and Madison (7.6 ppg.) Johnson are also among the top players back for the Lady Raiders, who open once again in their own tip-off tournament Dec. 7-8. They’ll open with Clearfield on Dec. 7 in a special 12:30 p.m. school assembly game. North Clarion and Clarion-Limestone play in the other first-round matchup.
Swimming
Jaren Ananea takes over the program as head coach. The 2013 BAHS graduate has around 26 swimmers on the early-season roster — 12 boys and 14 girls.
Among the top performers back for both teams include senior Thad Johnson, who was third and fourth respectively at districts in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley. Junior Donavan Hoffman was fourth and sixth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley while junior Luc Doolittle finished fifth in the 500 freestyle.
For the girls, seniors Dani MacBeth and Mattisen Drake were third and fifth in diving while sophomore Emma Fiscus is the top returning pool finisher from districts with an 11th in the 200 individual medley.
Both teams open at home on Dec. 7 against Oil City.
C-L
Boys Basketball
Lions head coach Joe Ferguson, in his 13th season, has 17 players on his preseason roster. The Lions are the defending Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champions, coming off a 17-7 season.
Ferguson won’t have his top two scorers from last year to start the season, graduated Christian Smith and leading scorer Ian Callen (19.0 ppg.) who will miss at least the start of the season with a knee injury. Junior Deion Deas (13.3), sophomore Hayden Callen (10 ppg.) and senior Julian Laugand (3.7 ppg.) lead the way.
The Lions open the season at the Grove City Tournament Dec. 7-8.
Girls Basketball
It’s Gus Simpson’s third year in his second stint with the Lady Lions, who were 1-21 last year. He has 13 players on his preseason roster, led by leading scorer and senior Maddy Craig (7.3 ppg.) along with sophomore Anna Kennemuth (4.5 ppg.) and senior Anna Burns (4.0 ppg.).
The Lady Lions open the season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, starting Dec. 7 against North Clarion starting at 4 p.m.
