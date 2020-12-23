While we don’t know for sure what will happen during the 2020-21 high school winter sports season, we can look back at what occurred during the 2019-20 season.
Here’s the rundown:
BASKETBALL
BOYS
Anyone left standing when the PIAA suspended play after March 11? No, all of District 9’s state playoff teams were eliminated in the second round.
Class 3A: Lincoln Park 66, Brookville 46
Class 2A: Farrell 51, Ridgway 33 and Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47.
The District 9 playoffs yielded these championship results
Class 1A: Elk County Catholic 53, Cameron County 36
Class 2A: Ridgway 41, Clarion 32
Class 3A Sub-Regional: Brookville 46, Chestnut Ridge 32
Class 3A D9 final: Brookville 59, Kane 52
Class 4A: Clearfield 51, Bradford 40
ALL-STATE
C-L junior Hayden Callen was named a Third-Team selection in Class 1A by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.
ALL-DISTRICT
(As per D9Sports.Com)
Player of the Year: Chase Husted, Sr. DuBois
Coaches of the Year: Dalton Park, Brookville; Scott Fox, Clarion
Rookie of the Year: Micah Rupp, Fr., Karns City
First Team
Chase Husted, Sr., DuBois
Hayden Callen, Jr., C-L
Levi Orton, Jr., A-C Valley
Regis Wortman, Sr., Elk Co. Catholic
Chase Beighley, Jr., Karns City
Matt Dush, Sr., Ridgway
Second Team
Tyler Gigliotti, Sr., Bradford
Dino Brown, Sr., Cameron Co.
Cal German, Jr., Clarion
Deion Deas, Sr., C-L
Cade Walker, Sr., Clearfield
Hayden Keck, Jr., Coudersport
Third Team
Jace Miner, Jr., Brookville
Aaron Park, Sr., Brookville
Caden Beldin, Jr., Cameron County
Austin Green, Sr., Johnsonburg
Chad Greville, Sr., Kane
Howie Stuckey, Sr., Port Allegany
Zack Zameroski, Sr., Ridgway
ALL-LEAGUE
District 9 League
MVP and Defensive MVP: Chase Husted, Sr., DuBois
Comeback Player of the Year: Leo Gregory, Elk Co. Catholic
Rookie of the Year: Cam Austin, Bradford
All-League: Tyler Gigliotti and Steven Knowlton, Bradford; Aaron Park and Jace Miner, Brookville; Chase Husted and Lennon Lindholm, DuBois; Regis Wortman, Carter Lindemuth and Mark Kraus, Elk Co. Catholic; and Cahil Parrish, St. Marys.
KSAC
MVP: Hayden Callen, C-L
First Team: Callen and Deion Deas, C-L; Levi Orton, A-C Valley; Cal German, Clarion; Chase Beighley, Karns City; Troy Johnson, Keystone.
Second Team: Eddie Stevanus, A-C Valley; Matt McQuaide, Cranberry; Ethan McDeavitt, Moniteau; Matson Higgins, North Clarion; Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley.
Third Team: Nick Frederick, Clarion; Isaak Jones, Keystone; Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley; Caden Rainey, Union; Andrew Burda, Venango Catholic.
Allegheny Mountain League
Top Vote-Getter: Chad Greville, Kane
All-League: Greville, Kane; Regis Wortman, Carter Lindemuth, Mark Kraus, Elk Co. Catholic; Alec Fremer, Jon Wood, Brockway; Austin Green, Gabe Watts, Johnsonburg; Zack Zameroski, Matt Dush, Ridgway.
North Tier League
MVP: Hayden Keck, Coudersport
Coach of the Year: Jay Acker, Smethport
All-League: Heck and Kolby VanWhy, Dillon Keglovits, Coudersport; Dino Brown, Caden Beldin, Cameron County; Jackson Glover, Austin; Carter Anderson, Northern Potter; Jake Merry, Otto-Eldred; Howie Stuckey, Port Allegany; Layne Shall, Smethport.
GIRLS
Two teams were still alive after two rounds of state playoffs when play was suspended, both of them in Class 1A. North Clarion beat Berlin Brothersvalley 62-43 and Coudersport topped Blacklick Valley, 54-46, to advance to the quarterfinals. Those matchups would have been Coudersport vs. D10 champion Kennedy Catholic and North Clarion vs. WPIAL champion Rochester.
The District 9 playoffs yielded these championship results
Class 1A: Coudersport 42, North Clarion 40
Class 2A: Redbank Valley 48, Keystone 37
Class 3A: Brookville 64, Moniteau 58, OT
Class 4A: Punxsutawney 54, St. Marys 28
ALL-STATE
Four players were named by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers. Three were in Class 1A with North Clarion senior Abby Gatesman (First Team), Elk County Catholic senior Taylor Newton (Second Team) and Coudersport junior Sarah Chambers (Third Team). Redbank Valley senior Tara Hinderliter was a Third Team pick in Class 2A.
ALL-DISTRICT
(As per D9Sports.Com)
Player of the Year: Abby Gatesman, Sr., North Clarion
Coach of the Year: Bob Tingley, Coudersport
Rookie of the Year: Chloe Presloid, Fr., Punxsutawney
First Team
Abby Gatesman, Sr., North Clarion
Marcy Schindler, Sr., Brookville
Kait Constantino, Sr., Clarion
Sarah Chambers, Jr., Coudersport
Taylor Newton, Sr., Elk Co. Catholic
Tara Hinderliter, Sr., Redbank Valley
Second Team
Hannah Lary, Jr., Bradford
Emily Lauer, Jr., Keystone
Cailey Barnett, Sr., Port Allegany
Aslyn Pry, Jr., Moniteau
Sarah Weaver, Jr., Punxsutawney
Dominika Logue, Sr., Union
Third Team
Selena Buttery, So., Brockway
Lauren Hergert, Sr., Brookville
Rosalyn Page, Jr., Coudersport
Ava Ferringer, Jr., Cranberry
Mackenzie Bauer, Sr., North Clarion
Riley Presloid, Jr., Punxsutawney
ALL-LEAGUE
District 9 League
MVP and Defensive MVP: Taylor Newton, Elk Co. Catholic
Rookie of the Year: Chloe Presloid, Punxsutawney
Comeback Player of the Year: Kira Powell, Brookville
All-League
Erica Marshall, Hannah Lary, Bradford; Marcy Schindler, Lauren Hergert, Brookville; Abby Guiher, DuBois; Taylor Newton, Elk Co. Catholic; Riley Presloid, Chloe Presloid, Punxsutawney, Kaylee Muccio, Kayla Johnson, St. Marys
KSAC
MVP: Abby Gatesman, North Clarion
First Team: Gatesman, North Clarion; Kait Constantino, Clarion; Ava Ferringer, Cranberry; Emily Lauer, Keystone; Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley; Dominika Logue, Union.
Second Team: Kristin Auvil, Aslyn Pry, Monitea; Mackenzie Bauer, Gabby Schmader, North Clarion; Lauren Smith, Redbank Valley.
Third Team: Jordan Best, Clarion; Frances Milliren, C-L; Danae Hurrelbrink, Jozee Weaver, Keystone; Haley Sherman, North Clarion.
Allegheny Mountain League
Top Vote-Getter: Taylor Newton, Elk Co. Catholic
All-League
Newton, Elk Co. Catholic; Emily Bucheit, Sarri Swanson, Ainsley Saf, Kane; Danielle Wood, Selena Buttery, Brockway; Shay Gulvas, Martina Swalligan, DuBois CC; Gabbi Rohr, Christina Fullem, Ridgway.
North Tier League
MVP: Sarah Chambers, Coudersport
Coaches of Year: Jamie Evens, Port Allegany; Chad Goodman, Smethport.
All-League: Chambers, Mikayla Gunn, Lauren Stimaker, Coudersport; Kalee Bresslin, Mallory McKimm, Cameron Co.; Cailey Barnett, Bree Garzel, Port Allegany; Jadelyn Spinney, Kate Sheeler, Otto-Eldred; Courtney Martin, Northern Potter; Cara Parsell, Galeton.
FINAL STANDINGS
BOYS
D9 League
;Lge;Overall
Elk Co. Catholic;9-1;27-2
DuBois;8-2;19;4
Brookville;7-3;18;8
Bradford;4-6;12;11
St. Marys;2-8;5-17
Punxsutawney;0-10;7-15
KSAC-North
;Lge;Overall
C-L;10-0;21;6
A-C Valley;7-3;16-10
North Clarion;7-3;14-9
Union;4-6;8-13
Forest Area;2-8;5-17
Venango Cath.;0-9;0-21
KSAC-South
;Lge;Overall
Keystone;9-1;21-4
Clarion;7-3;17-10
Karns City;7-3;13-9
Moniteau;5-5;12-11
Cranberry;1-9;8-14
Redbank Valley;1-9;5-17
AML-North
;Lge;Overall
Elk Co. Catholic;10-0;27-2
Johnsonburg;8-2;16-9
Kane;6-4;15-9
Sheffield;2-8;5-17
AML-South
;Lge;Overall
Ridgway;7-3;20-8
Brockway;3-7;6-17
DuBois CC;3-7;3-19
Curwensville;1-9;5-17
North Tier League
;Lge;Overall
Coudersport;15;1;20-5
Cameron Co.;14-2;21-6
Smethport;11-5;13-10
Otto-Eldred;9-7;11-11
Port Allegany;8-8;9-13
Austin;6-10;12-12
No. Potter;6-10;9-14
Oswayo Valley;3-13;3-19
Galeton;0-16;0-22
Other
Clearfield;15-9
GIRLS
D9 League
;Lge;Overall
Punxsutawney;10-0;19-5
St. Marys;7-3;18-6
Brookville;5-5;12-12
Elk Co. Catholic;3-7;16-12
Bradford;3-7;10-13
DuBois;2-8;13-11
KSAC-North
;Lge;Overall
North Clarion;10-0;26-1
A-C Valley;8-2;9-12
Union;5-5;11-12
C-L;5-5;8-14
Venango Cath.;1-9;1-18
Forest Area;1-9;1-21
KSAC-South
;Lge;Overall
Redbank Valley;7-3;20-8
Keystone;7-3;17-10
Cranberry;7-3;13-10
Clarion;5-5;15-11
Moniteau;4-6;11-12
Karns City;0-10;7-15
AML-North
;Lge;Overall
Elk Co. Catholic;9-1;16-12
Kane;7-3;15-10
Johnsonburg;2-8;2-19
Sheffield;0-10;2-19
AML-South
;Lge;Overall
DuBois CC;8-2;10-14
Ridgway;7-3;17-8
Brockway;5-5;12-11
Curwensville;2-8;7-15
North Tier League
;Lge;Overall
Coudersport;16-0;23-4
Port Allegany;13-3;16-7
Otto-Eldred;13-3;16-9
Cameron Co.;8-8;11-12
Smethport;7-9;9-13
No. Potter;7-9;8-13
Galeton;5-11;6-10
Austin;2-14;3-19
Oswayo Valley;1-15;3-19
Other
Clearfield;5-17
WRESTLING
State Placewinners
Class 2A
106 pounds: 6. Cayden Walter, Jr., Brookville
113: 4. Owen Reinsel, So., Brookville
132: 3. Anthony Glasl, Sr., Brockway
138: 6. Zach Holland, Sr., Curwensville
170: 8. Teddy Race, Sr., Kane
182: 6. Ethan Finch, Jr., Sheffield
195: 7. Eric Johnson, Sr., Brockway
220: 4. Nathan Taylor, Jr., Brookville
HWT: 1. Colby Whitehill, Sr., Brookville
Other State Qualifiers
113: Bryent Johnson, Sr., Port Allegany
120: Brayden Kunselman, Fr., Brookville
126: Braedon Johnson, Jr., Port Allegany
138: Dalton Stahli, Jr., Johnsonburg
145: Ethan Wiant, Sr., Redbank Valley
152: Aiden Zimmerman, Fr., Johnsonburg
160: Noah Bash, Jr., Brockway; Cole Casilio, Jr., Johnsonburg
182: Cameron Whisner, Sr., Kane
HWT: Kobe Bonanno, Jr., Redbank Valley
Class 3A
152: 1. Ed Scott, Sr., DuBois
138: 8. Chandler Ho, Jr., DuBois
HWT: 8. Oliver Billotte, So., Clearfield
Other State Qualifiers
132: Trenton Donahue, Sr., DuBois
152: Mark McGonigal, So., Clearfield
182: Garrett Starr, Jr., DuBois
District Champions
Class 2A
106: Cayden Walter, Jr., Brookville
113: Owen Reinsel, Jr., Brookville
120: Brayden Kunselman, Fr., Brookville
126: Braedon Johnson, Jr., Port Allegany
132: Anthony Glasl, Sr., Brockway
138: Zach Holland, Sr., Curwensville
145: Ethan Wiant, Sr., Redbank Valley
152: Aiden Zimmerman, Fr., Johnsonburg
160: Cole Casilio, Jr., Johnsonburg
170: Tedd Race, Sr., Kane
182: Cameron Whisner, Sr., Kane
195: Eric Johnson, Sr., Brockway
220: Nathan Taylor, Jr., Brookville
HWT: Colby Whitehill, Sr., Brookville
Class 3A (D4/9)
106: Cael Nasdeo, Fr., Williamsport
113: Brendan Orr, So., DuBois
120: Carter Weaver, Fr., Williamsport
126: Lucas Laktash, Fr., Bradford
132: Trenton Donahue, Sr., DuBois
138: Riley Bower, So., Williamsport
145: Cade Balestrini, Sr., Shikellamy
152: Ed Scott, Sr., DuBois
160: Coy Bastian, Jr., Selinsgrove
170: Hayden Kovalick, So., Clearfield
182: Derek Sunafrank, Sr., Bradford
195: Garrett Eddy, Jr., Punxsutawney
220: Nate Schon, Jr., Selinsgrove
HWT: Oliver Billotte, So., Clearfield
Dual Meet Postseason
District 9
Class 2A
Championship
Brookville 39, Port Allegany 33
Semifinals
Brookville 40, Johnsonburg 30
Port Allegany 36, Redbank Valley 22
Preliminary Round
Johnsonburg 54, Curwensville 24
Class 3A
Championship (District 4/9)
Williamsport 37, Clearfield 35
Semifinals
Clearfield 36, Selinsgrove 32
Williamsport 37, DuBois 21
Quarterfinals
Clearfield 37, St. Marys 29
SWIMMING/DIVING
District 9 Championships
Boys
200-yard medley relay: Clearfield, 2. Brookville
200 freestyle: Luke Mikesell, Sr., Clearfield
200 IM: Leif Hoffman, So., St. Marys, 3. Calvin Doolittle, So., Brookville.
50 freestyle: Kevin Kuhar, St. Marys
100 butterfly: Mason Marshall, Clearfield, 2. Calvin Doolittle, So., Brookville.
200 freestyle relay: Clearfield
Diving: Justin Hand, Clearfield
100 freestyle: Tucker Fenstermacher, DuBois
500 freestyle: Luke Mikesell, Clearfield
100 backstroke: Mason Marshall, Fr., Clearfield
100 breaststroke: Noah Jordan, Sr., Clearfield, 3. Donavan Hoffman, Sr., Brookville.
400 freestyle relay: Clearfield
Girls
200 medley relay: St. Marys, 2. Brookville
200 freestyle: Karli Bietz, Clearfield
200 IM: Julia Moini, Bradford, 2. Madeline Golier, Brookville, Fr., 3. Emma Fiscus, Jr., Brookville.
50 freestyle: Katelyn Reott, Fr., Moniteau, 3. Sadie Shofestall, So., Brookville.
100 butterfly: Baily Trettel, Jr., Moniteau
200 freestyle relay: Clearfield
Diving: Sydney Rodgers, Bradford
100 freestyle: Raegan Mikesell, Sr., Clearfield
500 freestyle: Karli Bietz, Jr., Clearfield
100 backstroke: Baily Trettel, Jr., Moniteau, 2. Madeline Golier, Fr., Brookville.
100 breaststroke: Katelyn Reott, Fr., Moniteau, 3. Sadie Shofestall, So., Brookville.
400 freestyle relay: Clearfield