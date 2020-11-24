For most of the area schools, the winter sports season will be getting off to a delayed start.
With area schools going remote learning only — Redbank Valley until Dec. 1, Union Dec. 2, Clarion-Limestone until Dec. 7 — throw in the 15 days of mandated practice time within a three-week span and that’ll take things right up against the Christmas holiday break.
At Brookville, preseason practices for basketball got started last Friday and Saturday with wrestling and swimming planned for this week, although a special School Board meeting Tuesday night (prior to this week’s deadline) could change that setup if the Board decides to go to remote learning and suspend in-school activities.
Union just went to remote learning Monday, leaving just three Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference schools practicing winter sports. The originally scheduled start time was last Friday, and Karns City, Moniteau and Clarion practiced.
Karns City is remote learning, but practicing. Moniteau is not remote learning. The rest of the KSAC is resuming or starting preseason practices as early as Dec. 1.
At Union, its basketball teams got two days of practice in before Monday’s switch to remote learning and no practices until after the Thanksgiving break at the earliest.
Coming off a fall season that exceeded expectations when it came to withstanding COVID-19 conditions, area athletic directors couldn’t have been more pleased with getting in seasons. That’s still the hope for the winter.
The mask mandate that was initiated last week by Governor Tom Wolf’s administration says that athletes must wear masks during workouts and competition. Perhaps this delay in preseason practices will help clear that policy out for some schools.
Last week, the KSAC adjusted its conference schedule. The 12-team league, after the PIAA announced that it wasn’t going to make a unilateral move by delaying, canceling or ordering any type of scheduling ruling, decided to start its conference schedule to the first week of January.
D9and10Sports.Com reported that the league would still play within its North and South Division setup with each team playing every team once, making up an 11-game conference schedule. If teams play each other twice, the first meeting counts in the standings.
Teams can play non-conference games wherever it fits into their schedules and in December if the PIAA’s preseason practice minimums are achieved.
Wrestling, of course, would be in the same boat regarding the number of preseason practices as well before teams can compete.
It’s very likely, of course, that this will be a developing story as the winter season ages.
Clearly, the tip-off tournaments annually planned at Brookville and initially scheduled for Dec. 11-12 this year will be affected. The original four teams for the boys’ teams were Union, Warren, Brookville and Brockway, so with Union being delayed, it’ll likely affect that tournament although the other three teams were still practicing at the beginning of the week.
The girls’ tournament with Brookville, Clearfield, C-L and North Clarion doesn’t have a valid matchup with three of those teams outside Brookville delaying the start to preseason workouts.
The Brookville wrestlers are scheduled to start the season Dec. 12 at the Greenville Duals. The only other scheduled event in December is a trip to the King of the Mountain Tournament Dec. 18. There’s not a home date on the current schedule until the Ultimate Duals on Jan. 9.
The Brookville swimming team had a home date set up with Oil City Dec. 11, but Oil City delayed its preseason, so that too will not happen on that date.