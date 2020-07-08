BROOKVILLE — With third place already locked up in the Federation League, the Brookville Grays got just about all on hand an at-bat against the visiting Kuntz Motor Company Twins of Curwensville.
And in the end, the Grays took advantage of a costly two-out error in the fifth inning for a 4-0 win.
Now 9-4 with one game remaining — the DuBois Rockets at McKinley Field Thursday in a game that will be a home game for the Rockets because of them not having a field available — the Grays can just about gear up for the playoffs.
Who that best-of-three first round foe is beginning next Tuesday could be one of a handful of teams since much is to be determined.
With the PGP Huskers of Clearfield beating Rossiter Tuesday, that puts Rossiter, Spike Island and the Huskers all at 5-8. Sykesville was postponed after five innings in a tie game with the DuBois Rockets and the Senators are 3-9.
The only known seedings: the Rockets and Pulaski the No. 1 and 2 seeds in some order, the Grays No. 3 and Kuntz Motors No. 8. The Grays will play one of those other teams that’ll be a No. 6 seed.
“It depends on who we face and we don’t know that yet,” said Grays manager Bob McCullough about his playoff chances. His Grays won the league title last year as the lowest seed.
Against the young Twins, made up of all but two returning high school players at Curwensville the next school year, the Grays got strong pitching from two of their own high schoolers — starter Hunter Geer and Chase Palmer.
The duo combined on a two-hitter, Geer getting the no-decision after allowing just one hit and three baserunners in four innings. He walked one and struck out two.
Palmer went the last three innings to get the win since the Grays scored all of their runs in the fifth. He allowed one hit while walking two, striking out four and hitting a batter.
“Hunter is a pretty good pitcher,” McCullough said. “He throws that sidearm ball and has good control and he looked really good out there. Chase has looked a lot better. His fastball is getting some life on it.”
Curwensville starter Jake Mullins, who retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, deserved a much better fate. After stranding the bases loaded in the fourth, Mullins gave up a leadoff single to Jamison Rhoades to start the fifth.
Rhoades got to second on a wild pitch and stole third before Cole LaBenne walked. With runners on first and third, Rhoades was easily tagged out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch that didn’t go far enough away from catcher Spencer Hoover.
But Mullins couldn’t take full advantage of the break or get help from his defense. He gave up a hit to Blaise Roush and then walked Brady Caylor to load the bases with two outs.
Geer then bounced a ball to shortstop Shane Sunderlin and he misplayed it into two runs. Nathan Bonfardine followed with a blooping two-run single to cap the scoring.
That was more than enough to sink the Twins, who fell to 2-11.
“Jake threw a phenomenal game and (Hunter) Hipps did what we wanted to do as well,” Twins manager Ike Graham said. “That’s kind of a tough one to swallow, but we’re young and we’re making strides. Honestly, over half the games we’ve had opportunities.
“I knew coming into the season we were going to overmatched a little bit with some college players but I’m proud of my guys. They come to play every night.”
The Twins will play either DuBois or Pulaski in the first round starting Tuesday most likely on the road depending on final scheduling and field availability.
Sunderlin singled with two outs in the fourth and Matt Brown led off with a single to start the fifth for the Twins’ lone hits.
The Twins loaded the bases with one out against Palmer in the sixth, but Palmer struck out Sunderlin and Hipps to end the threat.
Bonfardine had two of the Grays’ five hits. Sam Leadbetter had the other Grays hit, an infield single to load the bases in the fourth, but Mullins got Palmer to fly out to end the rally.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, July 1
Grays 6, Sykesville 3
At Reynoldsville, the Grays broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning, but then had to hold on for a nail-biting victory against the Senators.
Up 6-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Grays withstood a Senators rally. Reliever Doc Nieman got two quick outs before the Senators put five straight batters on base, three of them walks and two singles by Adam Fox and Ryan Walker.
Walker’s single off Nieman’s leg cut it to 6-3 and with the bases still loaded, the Grays brought in Chase Palmer who struck out Brandin Anderson to end the game.
The Grays took advantage of Hunter Geer’s third of four singles along with three walks and three wild pitches from Senators reliever Cole Sansom to grab a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Geer and Palmer both scored from third on Sansom wild pitches.
Then in the top of the seventh, Sansom walked the first two batters before Brandon Simbeck relieved him and Aaron Park greeted him with a three-run homer to center field. The three runs proved to be valuable insurance runs as the Senators scored twice and left the bases loaded in their final at-bat.
Joey Lopez relieved Grays starter Brady Caylor in the third inning and threw four scoreless innings to get the win, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking two.
Geer and Dan Ion, who was 3-for-4 with a double, had seven of the Grays’ nine hits off three Senators pitchers. Senators starter Dayne Bauman got the no-decision going the first five innings and allowing five hits and four walks while striking out four. The lone run he surrendered was an unearned run off a throwing error in the fourth.
Sykesville’s first run came in the second inning when Jordan Frano led off with a double. Courtesy runner Isaac Knarr scored on Jude Lander’s single.
Lander, Devon Walker, Fox, Frano and Ryan Walker all had two hits apiece for the Senators.