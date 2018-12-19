STRATTANVILLE — The North Clarion Wolves served notice to Clarion-Limestone and the rest of the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference that they are going to be a force to be reckoned with this season as they used a big first-quarter outburst to help pull away for a 79-47 victory Tuesday night.
Kyle Mills led four players in double figures with 20 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Devon Walters added 12 points off the bench connecting on four three-pointers. Sam Minich scored 11 points, and Tyler MeCord-Wolbert added 10.
“Having a big guy like Kyle inside just opens things up so much for our other guys,” said North Clarion head coach Andy Bish. “If they double him inside it opens up our outside shooters, or if they go man on the outside guys it opens it up to dump it down to him. It’s good having him on our side.”
North Clarion jumped out to a 9-2 lead, A three-pointer from Deion Deas cut the lead to 9-5, but that would be as close as the Lions could get as the Wolves broke things open with an 11-0 run to push their lead to 20-5. The Wolves finished the quarter with a 29-11 lead.
“I think they only missed one shot in that first quarter,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “When they do that and you dig a big hole like that, it’s tough. Our guys started to make some bad decisions with their shot selections and were trying to take it upon themselves in trying to get us back in the game. But, our shots weren’t falling and theirs were.”
C-L (3-2 overall, 2-1 KSAC North) trimmed the lead to 14 at 35-21 following a three-pointer from Hayden Callen. However, an 8-0 quarter-ending run pushed the Wolves lead back to 43-21 by halftime.
“We have so many guys who can contribute,” said Bish. “They all do a great job of sharing the basketball.”
North Clarion used a 23-17 third quarter scoring advantage to push their lead to 66-38 at the end of the third.
The Wolves then closed out the game with a 13-9 edge in the fourth in setting the final score.
“The guys know what we’re capable of,” said Bish. “We need to keep working. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then we’ll have to get back to work tomorrow because we have another tough game against Clarion coming up next.”
Deion Deas led C-L with 16 points while Curvin Goheen added 15 points with nine rebounds. Hayden Callen scored 13 points.
“We’re not as bad as we showed tonight,” said Ferguson. “They have the big guy so if you double him they can hit the outside shot. We came into the game a little short handed. We came out flat and we’ve been dominant for so long that the guys seemed to feel like they could just step on the floor and compete. But, the bar has been set and I venture a guess that the next time around we’ll play a much better game.”
North Clarion also won the junior varsity game 52-19.
The Lions host Venango Catholic Thursday and Ridgway Friday before heading to West Shamokin Tourney next Thursday and Friday.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 14
C-L 83,
Forest Area 38
At Marienville, the Lions broke the game open in the third quarter while riding a career performance from Hayden Callen, who scored 35 points.
C-L led 36-18 at halftime before a 29-10 third-quarter eruption pushed the lead to 65-28 after three. With the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock during much of the fourth quarter, the Lions held an 18-10 advantage.
Callen also pulled down seven rebounds and collected seven blocks. Curvin Goheen picked up a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Deion Deas scored 25 points with 19 coming in the second half.
Noah Burke led Forest with 17 points while Franklin Meals added 14 with four three-pointers. Luke Cussins added seven points.
After leading 8-5 early on, the Lions closed the quarter on an 8-0 run for a 16-5 lead after one.
Forest cut the lead to nine early in the second at 16-7, but after the Lions led 26-16 a quarter-ending run of 10-2 pushed the lead to 36-18 by halftime.
Deas and Callen combined for 22 of the Lions’ 29 third quarter points with 10 and 12 respectively in helping C-L take the 65-28 lead after three.
The Lions also won the junior varsity contest 49-41. Drew Beichner scored 11 points while Kaden Park added 10.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12
C-L 71,
Clarion 62
At home against the Bobcats, the Lions received contributions from all eight players who saw action and it paid major dividends in the Lions holding off a second-half rally.
C-L needed those contributions because one of their top scorers in Hayden Callen was in foul trouble for much of the game.
Deion Deas recorded 22 points, and Julian Laugand and Curvin Goheen each scored 13 with Goheen also adding 15 rebounds. Callen scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, Drew Beichner and Kaden Park each scored four while Ayden Wiles added three and Mitch Knepp two.
“I knew coming into tonight that we would need our bench to contribute,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Little did I know that Hayden would be in foul trouble. When you take out one of the top two scorers on your team you need the other guys to come through. Curvin really stepped up in a big way for us. Drew Beichner, Kaden Park, Mitch Knepp, Ayden Wiles, and even Julian Laugand gave us more offensively than he normally does.”
Clarion actually started the game on a 7-1 run before the Lions came back with a 10-4 run of their own to tie the game at 11-11 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. C-L then closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run for a 16-11 lead after one.
The Lions scored the first nine points of the second quarter to increase their lead to 25-11. Hunter Craddock then stopped the Clarion drought with a Bobcats basket at the 4:27 mark for the first Clarion score of the frame. C-L held an 11-7 scoring edge the rest of the quarter for a 36-20 halftime lead.
“We missed a lot of layups in the first half especially, but throughout the game,” said Ferguson. “We need to get that corrected.”
After a Goheen basket to open the third pushed the lead to 18 at 38-20, Clarion answered with an 8-0 run on a pair of three-pointers from Josh Craig and Ethan Burford with a short jumper by Archer Mills capping the run to close the gap to 10 at 38-28.
Deas then scored the next six points for C-L to push the lead back to 16 at 44-28. Cal German and Craig each bucketed a pair of three’s to once again close to within 10 at 44-34.
C-L finished the quarter with an 8-4 advantage to lead 52-38 after three quarters.
C-L maintained its lead and seemingly put the game out of reach with a three from Callen midway through the fourth which gave the Lions a 15-point lead of 59-44.
Clarion turned up its pressure which helped in the Bobcats going on a 17-8 run, including a three by German which closed the Bobcats’ deficit to six points at 67-61 with about 1:30 left to play in the contest.
The Lions then finished the game on a 4-1 edge the rest of the contest to set the final score.
“The kids got away from our offense,” said Ferguson. “They need to realize it’s OK to run some time off the clock when you have a lead. We came down twice there and threw the ball away and I think they went down and got a couple three’s to get closer. We need to know the situation and be able to take time off the clock when necessary. When we did that we were able to get layups off of it.”
German and Craig each scored 13 to lead Clarion. Nick Frederick added 10.
Clarion won the junior varsity contest 59-37. Hunter Craddock scored 15 to lead Clarion. Bryson Huwar and Mitch Knepp each scored eight for C-L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.