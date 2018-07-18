BROOKVILLE — With 25 games played in brutally hot and humid conditions at the Brookville Area Little League complex last weekend, two champions were crowned in the annual Craig Lewis Memorial Tournament that drew 12 teams, six in each age division.
The event, named after the late longtime coach and volunteer in the league, had the Brookville Woodies win the 10-and-under division and the DuBois Doubledays knock off the Rural Valley Rippers twice in the final of the 12-and-under tournament that wound up finishing after 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The Woodies wound up going 4-0 for the weekend, beating New Bethlehem, 11-9, Elk County Crushers 11-7, and the St. Marys Stingrays twice, 10-9 in the winners’ bracket final and 20-2 in the final in four innings to clinch the title.
DuBois worked hard to win the 12-and-under title. It beat KRE (Knox, Rimersburg, Emlenton) 8-3 before losing to the Rural Valley Rippers, 6-2. In the losers’ bracket final, it held off the Brookville Buccos 13-8 in seven innings, finishing out the Buccos at third place.
Needing to beat the Rippers twice to win it all, the Doubledays pulled it off with 6-2 and 7-5 wins.
Tournament director Rob LaBenne praised the many volunteers, from concession stand workers to umpires and everyone in-between, for their help in making the Lewis Tournament a success for another year.
Other teams participating in the U-10 division were KRE and Punxsutawney. New Bethlehem and the Appalachian Mounties were the other teams in the U-12 division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.