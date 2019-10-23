With the Large School Division title race completed, the District 9 football regular season finishes up this weekend as a handful of teams look to improve their playoff positioning.
That certainly applies to the Brookville Raiders and a little bit for the Clarion Bobcats as they make up two of the six teams in the upcoming Class 2A playoffs.
As it stands, the Bobcats (8-1) are locked into a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and they’ll likely stay there presuming they beat James Buchanan (3-6) at home at Clarion University and No. 1 seed Ridgway defeats Union/A-C Valley in Rimersburg on Friday.
Ridgway leads Clarion by 20 points in the playoff standings, but the Bobcats cannot catch the Elkers if both teams win. That puts Ridgway into the semifinals against the 4/5 winner and Clarion against the 2/3 winner.
What’s known about seeds three through six is that Kane is No. 6 and Karns City is No. 5. Brookville and Keystone are tied for the No. 3 spot, meaning both will host quarterfinal round games in two weeks.
What’s not known is how that’ll shake out until both play this week. The Panthers (7-2), who played in the Class 1A Small School-South Division and shared the division title with Redbank Valley and Union/ACV, host 3-6 Moniteau.
If both win or both lose, it’ll come down to the extra power points each could get from teams they beat earlier in the season if they win this week as well. It’s 10 points per win from each team one has beaten during the season.
— If the Raiders and Panthers both win, Keystone would lead the Raiders by 20 points going into the possible bonus-point awards. Keystone is guaranteed 10 points from the Elk County Catholic vs. Smethport game since it beat both teams. The Panthers could get 10 each from Curwensville if it beats Brockway and Union/ACV if it beats Ridgway. Those two scenarios would be considered upsets.
— For the Raiders, they have four possible 10-point bonuses, so they have some margin of error: Karns City vs. Titusville, winless Punxsutawney vs. Redbank Valley, Franklin at St. Marys and Brockway vs. Curwensville. Karns City and Brockway are favored.
— If both teams win and tie in points, Keystone gets the nod because of a higher overall winning percentage of its 10 opponents. If both teams lose and tie in total points, the nod for the fourth seed goes to the Raiders since they would have a win over Moniteau and not the Panthers.
— So next week (Nov. 1 or 2) would have the No. 4 seed hosting No. 5 Karns City and the No. 3 seed hosting Kane. The 4/5 winner plays the No. 1 and the 3/6 winner plays the No. 2 in the semifinals (Nov. 8 or 9).
Here’s a closer look at this Friday’s games:
DuBois (0-9) at
Brookville (7-2)
Next year, this matchup will be embedded into the division schedule as the Beavers were voted into the Large School, but this will be a non-league matchup as the Raiders try to bounce back from a 28-14 loss at Ridgway last week.
The Raiders face a winless Beavers team trying avoid their first zero-win season since 2002. Head coach Justin Marshall’s team is finishing the season without its starting senior quarterback Alex Kovalyak, who threw for 1,593 yards and 11 TDs in the team’s first seven games. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Beavers’ 42-14 loss to Fort LeBoeuf on Oct. 4.
The past two weeks, the Beavers have looked to freshman Cam-ron Hayes to run the offense. He’s completed 29 of 46 passes for 305 yards and three TDs against five interceptions. Last week in a 41-18 loss to Hollidaysburg, Hayes threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Out of the backfield, the Beavers’ top rushers are Adian Castro (62-317, 5 TDs), Michael Eisman (42-204, 3 TDs) and Ruben Estrada (54-199, 2 TDs). The top receivers are Nick DiLullo (31-534, 6 TDs), Chase Husted (34-436, 3 TDs), Zach Shilala (37-351, 3 TDs) and Dale Kot (23-332, 3 TDs).
The Beavers have struggled mightily defensively, giving up 48.1 points and over 400 yards per game.
So that’s what the Raiders face, hoping to regain momentum offensively and avoid a slow start they had in last week’s loss to Ridgway.
The Raiders will continue to lean on their passing game to move the ball with quarterback Jack Krug (146-for-243, 1,753 yards, 19 TDs, 8 Ints.) and his leading receivers in Ian Thrush (63-858, 10 TDs), Robert Keth (44-548, 6 TDs), Kyle MacBeth (34-457, 6 TDs) and Ryan Daisley (24-238, 3 TDs).
Krug (41-325, 6 TDs) and Cole LaBenne (67-238, 3 TDs) account for most of the Raiders’ running game.
Defensively, Elliot Park (7.7), Keth (7.4) and Nathan Taylor (6.9) lead the team in tackles per game. Park and Taylor each have six sacks while MacBeth has seven interceptions.
This is the 29th meeting between the Raiders and Beavers with the Beavers holding a 22-6 series edge. They’ve won the last five meetings, including 16-7 last year in DuBois. The last Raiders win over the Beavers was 2007, a 27-19 win at home.
James Buchanan (3-6) at Clarion (8-1)
The Bobcats hook up with James Buchanan, a District 3 school that has no league affiliation located in Mercersburg which is over three hours away from Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The Rockets won two of their first three games, topping York County Tech (19-14) and Fairfield (22-20), and their only other win was a forfeit awarded against Parkside, a team from Washington, D.C.
Last week, the Rockets lost 36-6 to the Maryland School for the Deaf out of Frederick, Md.
Senior quarterback Sebastian Wise, junior running back Hunter Smith, and receivers Grant Ellis, Caden Stoner and Mason Line are the Rockets’ top players.
Clarion got Austin Newcomb back in the lineup last week after a two-game absence for unknown reasons and ran for 112 yards on eight carries, scoring four touchdowns, two rushes, one receiving and one on a kickoff.
Newcomb is now over 1,000 yards for the season at 1,049 and now 4,003 rushing yards for his career. He’s up to 21 TDs for the season, 17 of them rushing, three receiving and one on the return.
Quarterback Cal German has thrown for 1,627 yards and 22 TDs against just three interceptions. Receiver Ethan Burford has caught 27 passes for 909 yards and 13 TDs.