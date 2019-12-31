PHILIPSBURG — The 8-0 Brookville Raiders wrestling team heads to the Mountaineer Wrestling Classic hosted by Philipsburg-Osceola this Saturday.
It’s a dual-schedule format with the Raiders wrestling five teams starting with North Star at 10 a.m. and followed the hosts at 11:10 a.m., Danville at 12:20 p.m., Berlin at 1:30 p.m. and then a rematch with Johnsonburg at 2:40 p.m. The Raiders won at Johnsonburg, 39-31, back on Dec. 11.
From there, the Raiders return home next Tuesday against Curwensville on a night where the Clarion University Golden Eagles face Mid-Atlantic Conference foe Southern Illinois after the Raiders wrestle Curwensville in junior high starting at 4:30 p.m. with varsity following at around 5:30 p.m.
It’ll be a homecoming, literally, for Brookville graduate Keith Ferraro who coaches the Golden Eagles with four Brookville graduates on his roster — current starters Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz along with Caleb Hetrick and Gavin Park.
Ferraro can’t wait to get back at matside at his alma mater where he last served as an assistant under current head coach Dave Klepfer before landing at Clarion.
“Obviously, there’s a pipeline from Brookville that we’re proud of and we’re not at all ashamed that there’s always been a lot of Brookville guys since I got the job here, and all along thought it would be pretty special for some of those guys to wrestle in their home gym,” Ferraro said.
“We had a couple near misses with scheduling in the past where we would tentatively schedule a dual that fell through. A couple teams didn’t want to wrestle us that had initially scheduled us and they just happen to be the dates that we were scheduling at Brookville, so everything had fallen through up to this point. And then this year we had an opportunity to wrestle a MAC school and an on a date that we had a conflict over here with our facility and I said this is perfect.”
The most recent Raiders grads can’t wait. Zacherl, Ortz and Park all won state titles their senior seasons in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
“I’m excited,” said Zacherl, in his final year at CUP. “I really haven’t been in there as much as I should have been. I show every once in a while, and I’ve seen that (state title) poster in the lobby and seeing Gavin and Tate up there too ... it’s really special to me and it’s part of the reason why I love staying so close and being part of the program at Clarion.”
Next Thursday, the Raiders travel to Brockway