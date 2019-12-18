For sure, Colby Whitehill is happy with his 100 career wins just 10 bouts into his senior year.
But the bigger prize looms later in the season at Hershey’s Giant Center. Whitehill wants state title No. 2 in the worst way.
No Raider has ever had a chance to repeat a PIAA title. Whitehill rolled to a 39-0 season with 26 pins a year ago, capturing the PIAA Class 2A title. The Raiders’ previous six state champions were seniors.
“I never really looked at (100 wins),” Whitehill said Monday. “I knew I was going to accomplish that, so it’s just a stepping stone, I guess.”
Whitehill came into the year at 92-13. He was at 98 wins going into the King of the Mountain Tournament last weekend and fittingly, he notched win No. 100 in the quarterfinals in a first-period pin of Big Spring’s Jeremiah Lecrone.
He’s 10-0 with seven pins this year with last year’s pin run garnering him the Wade Schalles Pennsylvania Pinner Award for the highest percentage of wins by a pin. Of his 102 wins, 69 have come by pins.
That’s the approach for Whitehill, to score often which usually results in a six-point win.
“I’m trying to score as many points as I can,” Whitehill said. “I’m trying to make a statement this year since I already have one state title under my belt. I’m trying to make a statement with this one, but if kids do end up stalling I’m going to keep going after them, right, from whistle to whistle. I’m not going let them stall, I’m going to try to get those stalling points and try to score my points when I can.”
Head coach Dave Klepfer is seeing the same things from his now 250-pounder.
“Nothing’s really changed,” Klepfer said. “He’s got the same exact goals as he had last year and that’s put together a perfect season and then go down there and win the state title again and of course it’s never easy and he knows he knows there’s a lot of work to do. He’s off to a good start, and (last weekend) was a good test for him. He wrestled a couple real good-sized kids pushing the 285 limit and got his offense going in some of them, other than the semis (2-0 win), but it’s been a solid start to the season.”
That solid start may not have happened, but Whitehill is fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained while wrestling at the Fargo (N.D.) Nationals this summer.
“I never really got hurt before that point so as a different feeling,” Whitehill said. “I mean the mental aspect was definitely different. It was just more of taking time off to get better, and realizing that I was going to be better when I came back.”
He was wise to not push it in Fargo, which wound up being a very wise decision.
“If I would’ve went out and wrestled, the doctors said I would’ve just torn everything in my shoulder,” Whitehill said. “I knew it was time to hang it up at that point, because I didn’t want to ruin this season when I have big goals.”
Whitehill joined the football team later in the season and also wrestled at the Super 32 Tournament in North Carolina. He finished fifth after losing in the semifinals.
“I just ran into a good kid in the semis, number two in the nation,” Whitehill said. “I feel like I wrestled a pretty solid match but there were some things I did wrong. And I feel like if we wrestled that match again, I could beat him up pretty bad.”
Whitehill, even with the offseason injury, feels stronger and is slightly lighter.
“I couldn’t lift as much but I’m still I’m hitting the weight room now pretty hard,” Whitehill said. “So I weigh about 250. Right now, I weighed probably closer to 260 last year but I feel, I know I’m a lot stronger. All my numbers have been up.”
Whitehill initially committed to wrestle at Clarion University, but switched to the University of Pittsburgh and signed with the Panthers starting next fall. He’ll major in Business.
“I feel like it was a better opportunity for me,” Whitehill said. “There are more opportunities there and it’s just a bigger school, but it has kind of more of a small-school feel but it’s more in a city. I like it a lot there. I’m excited to go there, all the coaches are young, they still get on the mat with you. I mean it’s the place to be. It’s up and coming.”
Whitehill said he’ll likely red-shirt next year. Former Reynolds standout Cole Rickert is the current heavyweight starter for the Panthers, who are coached by Keith Gavin.
But that’s next year and 100 wins was last weekend and there’s plenty of work to do between now and March.
“(Winning state title) was always a big goal of mine. That was my goal since freshman year. So, I mean, it’s exciting look forward (to March), but I don’t really want to look past Redbank Valley (Tuesday), because I have to keep the right mindset and if I look too far ahead then that’s bad.
“(100 wins) feels pretty good but I still have more goals to accomplish, so I don’t want to look. I don’t want to look back on it yet.”