Note: This is a continuation of an annual series highlighting the old Brookville Area Softball League, which debuted at Comet Field in 1969 and ran through 1991. This year’s story centers on the 1978 season.
On Sunday, July 23, 1978, I dashed to the car as clouds blew fast into downtown Brookville.
According to the Jeffersonian Democrat, the violent storm that struck town hit at 5:40 p.m. I was at Comet Field, as my dad’s team, Crooks Clothing was trying to finish up one of its fund-raiser slow-pitch softball tournaments for the weekend.
It didn’t get finished.
I think I was playing “trap” — rundown game with two bases and plenty of kids — somewhere on the grounds when people started yelling to get to cover. What was coming didn’t turn out to be an actual tornado, but some were nearby and as it turned out, Brookville got smashed with some high winds.
We dove into our brown Chevrolet Chevette — me, my mother and sister, and Shane Mackins. And for the next several minutes our car was bouncing slightly up and down due to the high winds.
Scared? Definitely. Some of the black rubber trim between windows was out, so we had to stuff Kleenex in the gap to keep rain from blowing into the car. Meanwhile, my dad, who was umpiring first base and had a clear view of the storm clouds blowing into town, found shelter in the old wooden concession stand with several others, including my buddy JR Ananea who ran back to get his Los Angeles Dodgers plastic helmet.
One of the doors of the concession stand blew off more than once and rumor had it that several of the adults, half-joking, offered some type of toast just in case it was their last opportunity to do so.
When it was all over, nobody in that area was hurt. The Democrat reported that 22 people were treated at Brookville Hospital. Mayor Paul Fricker declared a state of emergency and the town lost power for nearly 24 hours, with some power restored by that Monday night.
East Brady was hit very hard as the storm system mowed a wide swath from west to east. Some of the hardest hit areas were Summerville, Corsica, Strattenville, Callensburg and Roseville. At Pinecrest Country Club, over 100 older trees were blown down.
The damage was significant. Near the Pine Street reservoir in town, a large grove of tall pines were snapped completely off, indicating straight-line wind of a very high speed.
Back at Comet Field, we looked back toward Memorial Park, just up the Sandy Lick Creek toward the Little League complex, we saw a soccer goal laying in the creek. An adult soccer field was layed out through the outfield of what’s now Baughman Field and wind blew it down over the bank.
At Memorial Field, now McKinley Field, the home dugout’s back brick wall was blown out, nearly destroyed completely.
Just a couple of blocks away was our home in the middle of Euclid Avenue, far more wooded than it is today and we feared the worst. That didn’t change when we walked back to the top of our street, at the intersection of Euclid and 6th Street, we looked down and saw tree after tree laying across the road.
The fear of losing our house didn’t subside until we walked down and were blessed to see that only a lot of branches and limbs and leaves were down around our house, which was not damaged.
We had a gas light out front and I was reminded that it served a great deal in our neighborhood cookout the next night while we were waiting for power to return.
So there, that’s my reason for not wishing to be near a ball field when storms are blowing through.
That season wound up belonging to Crooks Clothing, who won the regular season and playoff titles, dethroning powerful Truman’s Store, which went unbeaten wire-to-wire in 1977. Truman’s had a 37-game winning streak snapped by Park’s Coin & Gun.
The other teams in the 10-team league were Powell’s Garage, DeMans, Pinecreek and Brookville Volunteer Fire Departments, Owens-Illinois, L&B Bar and Hourglass Bar.
Crooks wound up edging Truman’s by a game with a 17-3 mark for the regular-season title. L&B Bar (14-6), Park’s (12-8) and DeMans (12-8) were also over the .500 mark.
Then in the playoffs, Crooks beat Truman’s 13-10 in the final, jumping out to a 6-0 lead early before Truman’s got it back to 8-7 before Crooks pulled away at the end. Truman’s rebounded from an opening loss to DeMans before knocking off L&B Bar, Hourglass and then DeMans to get a shot at Crooks.
