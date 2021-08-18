The Brookville Lumberjacks start their season in the ABC Youth Football League this Saturday night at Redbank Valley.
The Lumberjacks are part of an 11-team league that plays eight games over nine weeks with the top six teams in each the Senior and Junior Divisions qualifying for the playoffs.
Last year, the Lumberjacks won the Junior Division title, the fifth in program history with the previous four coming in 2017 and 2013 (Juniors), and 2011 and 2007 (Seniors). They finished with a perfect 10-0 record.
The seniors were 3-6 after losing in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lumberjacks’ rosters are listed below with a combined 40 players on the three teams with the head coaches being Kenny Lindermuth (Seniors, Bantams) and Chris Rhodes (Juniors). The league schedule is also listed:
SENIORS
Parker Kalgren, Tyler Barnett, Cody Householder, Palynn Lindermuth, Isaac Blair, Isaac Castellan, Jason Ishman, Maddox Mansell, Chase Nimmo, Gabe Hannah, Dicen Bish, Zach Phillips, Jordan Sarvey, Chase Hinderliter, Parker McKillip.
JUNIORS
Emmett Kriner, Brant McKillip, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver, Mason Porter, Reegan Painter, Landen Coleman, Kenny Lucas, Easton Rhodes, Greyson Stormer, Gabe Shick, James Graham, Gabriel Warrick, Dylon Simpson, Connor Lewis, Cole Mitchell, Tylor Niper.
BANTAMS
Gunner Mitchell, Caleb Moore, Walker Lindermuth, Noah Kniseley, Zach Draa, Jaxson McKinney, Elliott Schrecengost.
SCHEDULE
Starting times are bantam division kickoff times
Aug. 21
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
A-C Valley at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
East Brady at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28
East Brady at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Union, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at A-C Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Armstrong at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Grove, City, noon
Sept. 4
Slippery Rock at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
A-C Valley at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 11
Brookville at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Moniterau, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Grove City 9:30 a.m.
Armstrong at A-C Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18
Redbank Valley at A-C Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Moniteau at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Grove City at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 25
Redbank Valley at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Union at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
A-C Valley at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.
Slippery Rock at Grove City, 9:30 a.m.
Armstrong at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2
Redbank Valley at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
Brookville at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 9
Karns City at Redbank Valley 4:30 p.m.
Union at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Grove City at A-C Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 16
Redbank Valley at Grove City, 9:30 a.m.
Union at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
A-C Valley at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
Playoffs Round 1: Oct. 23, at C-L
Playoffs Semifinals: Oct. 30, at A-C Valley
Championships, Consolations: Nov. 6, at Slippery Rock