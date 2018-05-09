BROOKVILLE — While rain marred most of the opening weekend of the Brookville Area Soccer Association’s — or SAY (Soccer Association for Youth) spring season, a few games did get played in the younger divisions.
SUNDAY, May 6
Under-10
Tommy’s Pizzeria 5, Brockway 5
At Brockway, Tommy’s got four goals from Colton Gardner while Liam Whitling added the other in a tie game with the hosts. Blaine Altemus, Gage Schrecengost and Izzy Schrecengost were the goalkeepers.
SATURDAY, May 5
Under-6
Players of the Game
FOE: Emmett Kriner and John Park
A-1 Air: Derek Reed,
Driven Autobody: Spencer Snyder and Brooke English.
North Fork Rehab: Mallory Taylor.
SEASON SETUP — This year, 180 boys and girls playing in under-6 through under-14 divisions are signed up. That’s a total of 16 teams overall. The breakdown, with team sponsors:
14-under: Plyler’s At Your Service.
12-under: McKinley & Company, MacDonald & Owen Lumber Company.
10-under: Tommy’s Pizzeria, Kelly Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
8-under: S&T Bank, Hilltop, FOE 983.
6-under: A-1 Air, Fox’s Pizza Den, Driven Autobody, FOE 983, Brookville Civic Club, Peterson Funeral Home, Mike’s Supermarket, North Fork Rehab.
The season with mostly weekend games minus any weekday makeups and rescheduling continues through June 16-17. Under-6 games are Saturday with older divisions going on Sunday.
Here is the home schedule for the remaining part of the season. Under-6 home games are played on the front fields at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds along Route 28. The older divisions play on the upper fields inside the fairgrounds and along Interstate 80:
WEEK 2
Saturday May 12
Under-6: North Fork Rehab vs. Civic Club, 11 a.m.; Peterson’s vs. Fox’s, 11 a.m.; A-1 Air vs. Driven, noon.
Sunday May 13
Under-8: FOE vs. Hilltop, 1 p.m.
Under-10: Tommy’s vs. Reynoldsville, 2:30 p.m.
Under-12: McKinley vs. Brockway A, 4 p.m.
WEEK 3
Saturday, May 19
Under-6: Fox’s vs. Reynoldsville A, 11 a.m.; Peterson’s vs. Reynoldsville B, 11 a.m.; North Fork vs. Team 1, noon; Civic Club vs. Driven, noon; FOE vs. Mike’s Supermarket, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 20
Under-8: S&T vs. FOE, 1 p.m.
Under-10: Kelly’s vs. Tommy’s, 1 p.m.
Under-12: MacDonald & Owen vs. Curwensville, 2:30 p.m.
Under-14: Plyler’s AYS vs. Clearfield, 4 p.m.
WEEK 4
Saturday, June 3
Under-6: A-1 vs. Brockway B, 11 a.m.; Driven vs. Brockway D, 11 a.m.; North Fork vs. Peterson’s, noon; FOE vs. Fox’s, noon; Mike’s Supermarket vs. Civic Club, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Under-8: Hilltop vs. Brockway A, 1 p.m.
Under-10: Kelly’s vs. Brockway B, 1 p.m.; Tommy’s vs. Punxsutawney, 2:30 p.m.
Under-12: McKinley’s vs. DuBois 1, 2:30 p.m.; MacDonald’s vs. Reynoldsville, 4 p.m.
WEEK 5
Thursday, June 7
Under-12: McKinley vs. MacDonald’s, 6 p.m.
Saturday June 9
Under-6: Mike’s Supermarket vs. Brockway, 11 a.m.; Fox’s vs. North Fork, 11 a.m.; Driven vs. Peterson’s, noon; Civic Club vs. FOE, noon.
Sunday, June 10
Under-8: S&T vs. Brockway A, 1 p.m.; FOE vs. Reynoldsville B, 2:30 p.m.
Under-14: Plyler’s AYS vs. Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
WEEK 6
Weekday Games
Monday, June 11
Under-10: Tommy’s vs. Brockway B, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 12
Under-6: FOE vs. Team 1, 6 p.m.
Under-12: MacDonald vs. DuBois 2, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
Under-6: Driven vs. Mike’s Supermarket, 6 p.m.
Under-8: Hilltop vs. Reynoldsville A, 6 p.m.
Under-14: Plyler’s AYS vs. United Valley Gold, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 14
Under-6: Civic Club vs. Fox’s, 6 p.m.
Under-8: S&T vs. Brockway B, 5:30 p.m.; FOE vs. Brockway C, 6:30 p.m.
