CLARION — A few days after losing two former Brookville Raiders for the season from its starting lineup, the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team dropped a pair of dual meets.
The Golden Eagles fell to No. 24 Pittsburgh, 39-3, last Friday night at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium after the Raiders routed Falconer, 53-13, in a high school match prior to the main event. Then on Saturday at Buffalo, the Golden Eagles lost 26-6.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s team is off until hosting Long Island University-Post Jan. 9.
Last Wednesday, Ferraro announced that due to injuries sustained earlier in the season, Brock Zacherl (elbow) and Taylor Ortz (shoulder) will miss the remainder of the season. Neither has competed since the Cliff Keen Invitational earlier this month.
The program hopes Zacherl and Ortz will be eligible for a medical hardship and an extra year of eligibility, which they intend to apply for at the appropriate time.
“We’re disappointed that Brock and Taylor won’t be able to compete with us for the rest of the season,” Ferraro said. “We will look to the rest of our lineup to step up this year, and we hope to have both guys back in the future.”
Both Zacherl and Ortz were NCAA qualifiers in 2018, with Zacherl also reaching the NCAA Championships in the previous two seasons as well. Zacherl reached as high as fifth in the national rankings this season after an impressive showing at the Cliff Keen Invitational, while Ortz continued his move up the ladder with an exceptional performance there as well.
Saturday at Buffalo, the Golden Eagles’ lone wins came from Taylor Cahill’s 6-4 decision at 175 and Curwensville’s Shae Bloom’s 9-4 win at 184.
Brookville’s Gavin Park started at 125 and dropped a 7-2 decision to Kyle Atkins.
Friday against Pittsburgh, Kane’s Evan Delong was the lone winner for the Golden Eagles at 165 as he decisioned Jake Wentzel, 7-4. Park also wrestled at 125 and was beaten 7-4 in overtime by Brandon Fenton.
