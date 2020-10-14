TYRONE — Three dozen of the best wrestlers in Pennsylvania will battle it out in True Power, presented by PA Power Wrestling this Saturday.
The dual meet-style event pits Team Green against Team Black and includes matches featuring junior high, high school and post-graduate level wrestlers with 15 boys’ bouts, two girls’ events and one men’s match on the card. There are 15 folkstyle and three freestyle matches scheduled. True Power will be held in Tyrone but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is not open to the public. The only way to catch all of the action is to stream it via the Rokfin platform.
To learn more about watching Saturday’s 18-bout program, go to www.rokfin.com/papowerwrestling.
And two Brookville Area High School wrestling standouts, one present and one former state champion are on the card — newly hired Clarion University assistant coach Brock Zacherl and current senior Raider Nathan Taylor.
“We’re very excited about this event, which we believe will come to be a staple on the Pennsylvania wrestling calendar,” said PA Power founder Jeff Upson. “The pandemic has limited what the wrestling community can do, given social distancing requirements and crowd-size limitations. We wanted to put on an event that will make the safety of everyone involved an absolute necessity but also give competitors and fans the high-level wrestling that they have been craving. We are confident that True Power will do exactly that.”
The main event is a senior-level freestyle match between Zacherl and Kyle Shoop, a pair of Pennsylvania high school standouts who went on to become Division I All-Americans for Keystone State colleges.
Zacherl will be on the Black team while Shoop heads the Green squad.
Shoop was a three-time state medalist at Boiling Springs High School and a four-time NCAA qualifier for Lock Haven. He placed seventh at the 2019 NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh and went 131-46 in his career, good for the second-most wins in the history of the long and storied Bald Eagles program.
In addition to the All-Americans, the card is scheduled to feature 11 state champions and dozens of state medalists. Coverage starts with weigh-ins at 4 p.m. and competition will start at 6 p.m.
Taylor, who enters his senior year with 58 career wins. He finished fourth in the state this spring at 220 pounds in Class 2A. A late replacement for the injured Nate Schon, he’ll match up with Malvern Prep’s Nicholas Feldman in a 230-pound bout. Feldman, a rising junior, has 93 wins and is considered one of the top wrestlers in his weight in the nation.
Below is the full line-up of matches taking place:
132 lbs. Kyle Hauserman (Council Rock North) vs. Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)
122 lbs. Mac Church (Waynesburg) vs. Tyler Kasak (Bethlehem Catholic)
138 lbs. Nathan Lucier (Coatesville) vs. Levi Haines (Biglerville)
113 lbs. Vincent Kilkeary (Latrobe) vs. Dalton Perry (Central Mountain)
170 lbs. Luca Augustine (Waynesburg) vs. Trey Kibe (Mifflin County)
- 113 lbs. Ava Bayless (Wyoming Seminary) vs. Andi Przybycein (Fort LeBoeuf) Freestyle
126 lbs. Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) vs. Kole Biscoe (Southern Columbia)
145 lbs. Cole Homet (Waynesburg) vs. Ian Oswalt (Burrell)
182 lbs. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) vs. Jack Wehmeyer (Malvern Prep)
230 lbs. Nicholas Feldman (Malvern Prep) vs. Nathan Taylor (Brookville)
100 lbs. Bo Bassett (Forest Hills) vs. Nathan Desmond (Bethlehem Catholic)
152 lbs. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) vs. Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep)
129 lbs. Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley) vs. Joey Fischer (South Park)
160 lbs. Erik Gibson (Forest Hills) vs. AJ Corrado (Burrell)
- 125 lbs. Lily Sherer (Delaware Valley) vs. Montana Delawder (Gettysburg) Freestyle
155 lbs. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Seneca Valley) vs. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg)
120 lbs. Mason Gibson (Forest Hills) vs. Gary Steen (Reynolds)
155 lbs. Brock Zacherl (Clarion) vs. Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) Freestyle