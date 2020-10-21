TYRONE — Two familiar Brookville wrestling names, one current and one from the past, found themselves on the opposite side of the spectrum in the final scores of their bouts at last Saturday night’s True Power wrestling card.
Former Raiders state champion and Clarion University standout Brock Zacherl handled former Lock Haven wrestler Kyle Shoop, 12-2, in their 155-pound freestyle machup. Then at 230 pounds in a folkstyle, or high school format, matchup it was current Raiders senior Nathan Taylor who ran into top-ranked Nicholas Feldman, a junior from Malvern Prep.
Feldman played the take-em-down, let-him-up game with Taylor and tech-falled him 20-5.
The event was an 18-bout card in which Zacherl’s team, the Green Squad, won 12 of 18 matchups.
At 120 pounds in a folkstyle match, Reynolds’ Gary Steen was decisioned 3-2 by Forest Hills freshman Mason Gibson.
Complete results of True Power can be found on Rokfin, a wrestling pay site, or floarena.org.
Both Zacherl and Taylor are wrestling or wrestled again this week. Tuesday night, Zacherl dropped a 15-4 decision to Jarod Verklereen, another former state champion from Pennsylvania, in State College at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club’s second freestyle event.
Taylor is scheduled to wrestle this weekend at the Super 32 Challenge in the heavyweight division in Greensboro, N.C. Taylor, a fourth-place finisher this spring at the PIAA Championships and a former Fargo Nationals All-American, has been picked to place in the top eight by two analysts on Rokfin, Willie Saylor picking him to finish fifth and John Foster having him placing eighth.