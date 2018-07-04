BROOKVILLE — Capping off a competitive and well-played under-8 pitching machine baseball tournament, Zwick Law of Brookville held off the DuBois Donkeys for an 11-8 win in the finals of the Tim Weaver Memorial Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Zwick’s wound up finishing 4-0 in the seven-team tournament that started Friday night. All teams had to withstand some of the hottest temperatures of the year on Saturday.
Zwick’s beat the St. Marys Pounders twice and Punxsutawney along with a 6-5 walk-off win over the Clarion Coyotes in the semifinals.
Other teams in this year’s tournament were the St. Marys Homers, Punxsutawney Kelly Chrysler, Jeep Dodge and the Armstrong Riverhawks. DuBois beat Armstrong, 11-1, in the other semifinal matchup before losing to Zwick’s.
Zwick Law’s Isaiah Campbell won the Tim Weaver Memorial Award, which is given to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.
Tournament Chairman Chad Weaver, who named the event in his late father’s honor, thanked everyone who helped make the event a success and credited the players who participated:
“I like to thank Joe and Jenn Kalgren, the Ruhlmans, Raffertys, Debi and Stan Ruffner, Jan and Kris Johnson, BALL President Mike Marrara, Lonnie Ishman, the Rhoadeses, John ‘Flapper’ Fleming, Kelly Belfiore, the Lindemuths, Lori and Owen Fleming, the Lauers, Riley Smith, and Dave Smail who have supported this event since its inception.
“And to All of the parents of Zwick Law-your hard work and donations helped make this one of the most successful tourneys we have ever had. Also, thank you to our sponsors (third year in a row), Matt and C.J. Zwick of Zwick Law. Without the above support, just less than 100 young boys and girls would not have had the experience they did this past weekend.
“Thank you to all of the participating areas as well: Armstrong Co., DuBois, Clarion, St. Marys and Punxsutawney. What a great, respectful and well managed group of young ball players you all brought to our complex this weekend. It was remarkable how smoothly things went considering the intense heat and quick paced format we utilized.
“This tournament was extra-special for our family. In a highly competitive field, Brookville managed to be the last team standing. To accomplish that with a young man named after my late father was extraordinary. Every year in our program, I speak of letting this great game of baseball provide a memory to last a lifetime. Our family received our memory this weekend. Thank you again to all who helped make this happen.”
