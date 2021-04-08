BROOKVILLE — Hydrant flushing starts Thursday, April 15.
Residents are asked to keep an eye out for borough employees while driving around.
It’s time for spring hydrant flushing and customers may see slight discoloration in their water and a slight loss of pressure while hydrants near them are being flushed. Residents are reminded that hydrant flushing near them, and not directly on their street may still cause these changes in their water for a slight period of time.
Any residents having a valid phone number on file with the borough will receive a robo-call the night before their area is most likely to be affected.