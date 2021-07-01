DuBOIS — Staples in DuBois is once again offering donation boxes, this time with school supplies to prepare local districts over the summer for more “normal,” in-person education next school year.
Staples often switches their local fundraiser efforts each quarter, and has recently shifted from Personal Protective Equipment to school supply boxes.
“We used to have to hand put them together, and now the company has been doing really well with it and it has good feedback, so they partnered with a couple brands and created the boxes,” Zachary Carpenter, sales manager said.
The pre-made boxes are set up on display at the front of the store at the DuBois Mall by the registers. Each box contains the same supplies, and is stocked with basic school necessities like pens, pencils, crayons, erasers, highlighters and glue.
The company started donation bags a couple of years ago, but when schools started to struggle to get hand sanitizer and wipes last year, the donation program became more popular.
“We, as a corporation, were able to get them so easily that we just started a donation program and started donating them. That’s what we did through most of COVID was PPE, but now we’re switching back to supplies donations,” Carpenter said.
The four main school districts the DuBois Staples serves are DuBois, Clearfield, Brockway and Brookville, which is where the donation boxes will go. The store will also be offering 20 percent off for teachers this year, starting in July.
When checking out, sales representatives will often ask if someone is interested in making a $5 donation, or donate a $5 care package to a local school, which are the donation boxes.
“On our slow days we probably sell between six and eight a day. During busy days we could do up to 15 to 20 boxes a day. The company bought a million boxes, and they want all one million of them donated,” Carpenter said.
He said some local business owners will sometimes make donations of five to 10 boxes at a time or make larger donations to the district their children attend. He said the store usually keeps a lot of the boxes on hand in case someone would want to make a larger donation to a school.
When it’s time to deliver the donated boxes, Staples employees will contact the local schools and set up to bring the boxes in. Carpenter will be handling the donations taken to Brookville, where he attended school.
“We’re doubling up on supplies because nobody really bought anything last year (school supplies), no one needed them. We’re expecting a pretty heavy back to school. It’s like our Christmas,” Carpenter said.
The company is also doing giveaways for “thank a teacher,” where someone can submit a teacher to thank on Instagram and Twitter and get entered into a drawing to win money for their classroom.