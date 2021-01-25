RIDGWAY — As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pennsylvania State Police have canceled the 2021 Troop C Camp Cadet and Sunny Day camp programs to ensure the health and safety of participants, state police personnel and other volunteers.
The police say the camps will not be rescheduled for this calendar year but they anticipate returning to a normal camp schedule in 2022.
The state police thank everyone for their continued interest in the camp programs and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these cancellations may have caused.