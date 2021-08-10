SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Story Project is planning for its next project on its mission to reinvigorate and benefit Summerville.
Story Project Member Anna Keth said the group has its sights set on what will be the group’s third project in the town.
“As you will recall, we’ve done ‘The Hub,’ teenage hangout for decades, plenty of memories there — budding young love, jukebox, pinball machines, soda fountain; Fireman’s Field, the home base of Labor Day celebrations, wedding receptions, family reunions and most recently, Barage Fest,” Keth said.
The group members now have their eyes on the borough storage building on Route 28.
“The building has had a few owners over the years but to me, growing up in Summerville during the 1960s it will always be Max Wonderling’s gas station,” Keth said.
The Summerville Story Project members, along with community volunteers, are planning a major “spruce up” on Saturday, August 21, beginning at 8 a.m. The rain date will be Aug. 28.
Volunteers will be painting, replacing windows, and hanging a sign. Everyone is asked to bring their own brush, ladder, and chair for resting in. The group will provide lunch at the end of the clean up.
This event, she said, is a great opportunity to help make a difference in town, and also come together to share memories with like minded individuals about Summerville.