SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Story Project is entering into a new project for the community that is more focused on the buildings in town and helping neighbors.
“History is more than just the stories. It’s the people, it’s the places, it’s the structures. It’s all of that. We’ve done the stories, which included a lot of people, so now we’re taking a look at the structures and what can we do to help take them into the next generation,” Keth said.
Some members of the group have seen neighbor to neighbor programs in other towns, and are preparing to start their own version of this program in town. The group had discussed a program like this before, but didn’t think it could be accomplished in the small town.
When members Dan and Martha Bowser saw a program on a smaller scale while in Florida, they came back with renewed hopes to make this a reality in Summerville.
“The first project that we thought of was The Hub,” said Anna Keth.
This was a popular place from the 40s through the 60s where the bus would stop in town, and there was also a soda bar, snacks, jukebox, and games. Today it is privately owned by a man who Keth said is an integral part of the town.
“He’s always been a real integral part of Summerville. He grew up here, his family is from here. He helps old people a lot… He is a really good guy. So we decided to see if we could help him out,” Keth said.
The group helped install some doors that he already had purchased. They also pressure washed the building, painted the trim, and planted some flowers.
From here, the group started looking for the next project. They will be gathering at the Fireman’s Park this Saturday, Sept. 26, to clean up the park.
“We’re going to clean up the tennis courts, we’re going to cut down some trees. We’ve already done some defoliaging of the grass and trees that were encroaching on the tennis courts,” Keth said.
They are hoping to get about 30 volunteers, and will be providing hotdogs for lunch. They will also be repainting the tables in the pavilion.
“The park is owned by the firemen, and we can pay back the fire department for everything they do for us,” said Peggy Ohl, a member of the story project.
This will likely be the last project of the year before winter arrives. The group is taking applications for those who need a little help, or know someone who does. This is also to help the group find the projects they can do. They have limited funds, and can only take on jobs they have the skills to do, not wanting to do a halfway job anywhere.
Another idea behind this is preserving the buildings still in town. Keth said the flood of ‘96 took many buildings from the town. By helping with projects around town, they are revitalizing some of the buildings still in town.
Keth and Ohl also agreed they hope this encourages people in town to get to know their neighbors again. Keth said the town used to have plenty of church and recreation groups to get together in, and even just get to see neighbors in the grocery store.
“It (the flood) really changed the whole complexion of the town, not just the way it looks. We really need to get that heart back,” Keth said.