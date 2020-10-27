BROOKVILLE — Having telepresence robots for students who have to stay at home due to illnesses for extended periods of time has given these students back some of the social experiences they would otherwise miss out on.
One of the major benefits Brittany Nowaki, the special education director at Brookville focused on is the socialization students get.
“The social interaction, and being able to navigate it is great,” Nowaki said.
The social aspect is a major factor these robots give to students, which Bethany Wilson, an assistant tech consultant with the IU, mentioned.
She also said the students who have used the robot get some free time to navigate the halls with it as a type of reward.
“We have kids across the country zooming into classrooms. I think the difference between these is it gives them a little more social freedom. If there’s a small group opportunity in the classroom, they can join rather than being on a computer screen and set up somewhere in the classroom,” said Bethany Wilson, an assistant tech consultant with the IU.
The telepresence robots give students the ability to participate in more than just classwork, also giving them access to extracurricular activities.
“They (other students) have been pretty receptive of it. They think it’s really cool, and the first couple of days we were walking the hallway with it, they obviously stopped to look,” Nowaki said.
Matt Simmons, the director of technology for the district, said this offers a more enriching educational experience for the students who would use them, and allow them to more fully participate in class.
“Historically, kids who have a medical issue, and are medically fragile and can’t come to school for a period of time...oftentimes the way we instructed them was sending someone into the home. It wasn’t the only option, but it was often the option. This gives us another option to bring them here,” Wilson said.