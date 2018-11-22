PUNXSUTAWNEY — Each year, people in the Punxsutawney community kick off their Thanksgiving day in turkey costumes, running in a local race. It’s more than just gobbles and giggles, though.

Lisa’s Ladybugs Turkey Trot race benefits local cancer patients, said Founder Lori Ebel. The race is in its fifth year, raising between $2,000-$3,000.

Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund, a locally-focused organization, was started in memory of Ebel’s sister, Lisa Noerr, who died of breast cancer. It provides financial help to cancer patients in Jefferson County and Punxsutawney Area School District.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the race at 9 a.m., starting at the Punxsutawney baseball fields, then heading onto Rails to Trails.

The 5K and 1-mile run is about enjoying togetherness, as well as helping others, Ebel says. It’s a holiday tradition, as well as the organization’s largest fundraiser, besides the summer golf outing.

There are awards for the top three men and top three women runners this year, as well as $100 gift cards to “Vanessa Huey Photography” for the best individual and best group costume.

For more information, visit the Lisa’s Ladybugs Annual Turkey Trot Facebook page or www.runsignup.com.