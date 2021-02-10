BROOKVILLE — A new donut shop has opened up on Main Street that was born from the passion of two friends for sweet and savory baked goods.
Caitlin Weyandt and Brittany Morphis, who refer to themselves as “the gnomes” started The Baked Gnome, describing themselves as two friends with a passion for all things delicious. The shop is currently open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
The pair bonded over their love of breakfast foods and baked goods, which led them to starting their own businesses. As the two continue to expand the menu at the shop, they are hoping to start offering more savory options as well, such as sausage gravy and biscuits.
“When the space on Main Street became available here, we thought it was a really feasible opportunity to come in and see if something like this would be successful or if there was a calling for it here in Brookville,” Weyandt said.
“And Brookville is showing up,” Morphis added.
The shop recently offered their first round of “gnome bellies” which are their homemade brioche rolls injected with sausage gravy.
Everything at the shop is made in house, in the small kitchen space of the 8’ by 16’ building. The two compared the small space to a stationary food truck.
“The idea here is just to offer some sweet and savory breakfast options on the go, all made in house right here from scratch using as much local stuff as we can,” Weyandt said.
The sausage used in the gnome bellies came from Hollobaughs in Clarion. The farm has also worked with Emlenton Maple Syrup and other local farms.
“So if there are local people in the area that make these awesome things and want to work with us, we’re ready, we want to do that. We want to feature local things,” Weyandt said.
Right now their main focus is on donuts. Their hope is to eventually grow into a breakfast spot, but they will need to upgrade to a larger space when that time comes.
Morphis has worked in the restaurant industry in every facet since she was 16 years old. She also lived in Hungary for a period, and is familiar with popular baked goods from there. She will be making some kakaos csiga, or chocolate snails, which are rolls with cocoa in them.
Morphis was a massage therapist before COVID, but when she was unable to continue working through the shutdowns, she was able to keep baking.
“I can’t knead backs anymore so I’m kneading bread,” she said.
Weyandt is an art teacher, and said baking feels like another creative outlet to her, combining the two things she loves the most with food and art.
The menu changes every week with select flavors of donuts being offered. The pair enjoy having fun with the flavors and names of their donuts, offering “cereal killer” donuts with varying types of cereal.
The signature donut of the shop is a pop culture reference, called “the Homer” and is the well known pink iced donut that is a favorite of Homer Simpson.
“We hope to just be a happy little place on Main Street,” Weyandt said. “We’re here, we want to support our local community by shopping local and using local stuff, but also listening to what the people want to eat.”