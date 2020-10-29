BROOKVILLE — Karen Lupone, Jefferson County chief clerk and director of elections, said the process will be similar to how votes were counted during the primary election in the June.
There were 4,743 mail-in ballots issued, and in-person turnout was much slower than is typically expected for the primary.
Lupone said those numbers have held steady, with about the same amount of mail-in ballots expected for the November election.
She said there are two envelopes to each mail-in ballot, ensuring the privacy of the voter. One group of workers opens the outer envelope, then passes the ballots along to a second set of workers to open the ballot itself.
“...that way neither know how those people voted,” Lupone said. “Nobody knows how anyone else voted.”
Jefferson Place is already filling up with mail-in votes coming in from all across the county. Each township or borough has their own labeled container for the ballots to place in. The most recent county commissioners meeting had to be moved to the smaller conference room because of the ballots taking over the space in the typical meeting room.
If someone who requested a mail ballot decided they would rather vote in-person than mailing their ballot in, they will have to take all of their ballot materials with them to the polls.
“We’re not encouraging people to go to the polls, I mean if you didn’t get your ballot for whatever reason then absolutely do a provisional,” Lupone said.
Lupone said if someone does change to a provisional ballot, then they have to wait three days or so before it’s counted because the workers have to wait and make sure they didn’t also mail in a ballot.
“I don’t look for that to happen here as much as some other places, Philly or Harrisburg or wherever,” she said.