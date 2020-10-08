BROOKVILLE — Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle was visited by the Great Pumpkin last week to help make sure all the children around Brookville have a pumpkin this Halloween season.
Chief Markle said the Great Pumpkin does exist, and he stopped at the police station to offer pumpkins for the local children. There will be a collection of pumpkins on the Police Department lawn from which children can choose.
“He’s come to the Brookville Police Department to ask us to help get every kid in town a pumpkin,” Markle said.
The pumpkins are free for each child to take one. The Great Pumpkin is continuing to donate more pumpkins to the police department as they need more for the community.
There have been about 50 pumpkins donated so far, and Markle was expecting there to be more brought to the station soon.
“They’re free and they get to pick one out. I think it’s a great thing,” Markle said.