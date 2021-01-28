BROOKVILLE — Three students have now become the teachers at Yoga Brookville after completing their certification courses to teach yoga.
Khristen Cochran, Patti Susko, and Leigh Reitz, celebrated the completion of their certification last Thursday at the yoga studio, with some of their students and fellow yogis.
Cochran completed her certificate at Yoga Fit and Susko and Reitz went to Anjali. Cochran said the cool thing about getting their certificates is the number of different courses there were to choose from.
They each took a year to earn their certificates. They would spend a weekend each month dedicated to earning their certificates.
Cochran had never tried yoga before, and didn’t think she ever would. After struggling with mental health as an army veteran who served in Iraq, she finally decided “why not?” and attended a class with Teresa Stout at the Brookville YMCA. She said that class truly changed her life.
She said having yoga got her through a lot in the last few years, and for a while she would attend the early class, and then stay and talk with Stout just the two of them until the second class would start.
“We’re very lucky to have Teresa as a mentor because, not only her knowledge, but she has akindess about her that is so welcoming, and when she talks you feel how much she cares,” Cochran said.
She followed Stout from the YMCA to her own yoga studio, Yoga Brookville. All three of the women went for their teaching certificates at the encouragement of Stout.
Susko has known Stout since high school, and has been going to the yoga studio for about seven years.
“I came here six and a half or seven years ago, and fell in love with the first class, I thought ‘oh this is just so right,’ and then the teacher training, she talked everybody into it. She has her way. But it’s funny being a teacher, you almost learn more being a teacher,” Susko said.
She said she wants to reach out to the crowd who say they can’t even touch their toes, and can’t do yoga. Susko said if you can breathe, you can do yoga.
“People think yoga is about a pose. Yoga is not about a pose, that’s like the third step in yoga. Yoga starts out with being present in your breath. Like Patti said, everybody needs to learn how to breathe, because you do it, but you don’t realize that by learning how to breathe differently you can control your mind, you can control your body, you can control your emotions,” Cochran said.
Cochran said that by learning how to breath and listen to her body, she is no longer on medication for mental health.
“I don’t have to be on medication now because I know how to breathe, and I know when I’m starting to get anxious now, I can tell and I can pull myself back. And all those skills I’ve learned in yoga. And If I wouldn’t have taken that one class at the Y with Teresa, I would’ve never taken yoga,” Cochran said.
Reitz had attended yoga classes from several other studios, while living in Pittsburgh and Albany, New York. She started taking classes with Stout, and when the teacher training came up, Stout encouraged her to take the course as well.
They all agreed that teaching has given them a different perspective and brought new things into their lives.
“It’s like a different connectedness that’s hard to describe,” Reitz said.
They all agreed that yoga is a judgement free and accepting environment. If one of the teachers misses a pose, or there’s a technical problem with the music, or any mishap they know it’s okay.
“All of our programs have this underlying theme, which is a theme in yoga of letting go of judgement and competition, and practicing acceptance, and that’s really something we all need to work on,” Cochran said.
“Maybe one day you can do the pose and the next day you can’t, it’s just all okay,” Reitz said.