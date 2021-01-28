BROOKVILLE — Two Brookville men are facing multiple felony charges for the possession of drugs and paraphernalia that was discovered by Pennsylvania State Parole and Jefferson County Probation.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Corey Ivan Geer, 22, of Brookville, on Jan. 13, including seven felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 25 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Punxsutawney based state police also filed charges against James Michael McCullough, 28, of Brookville, including seven felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and eight charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the state police assisted the PA State Parole and Jefferson County Probation when they discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia located at the Geer and McCullough’s home on Ramsaytown Road.
The items were found in a trailer listed as the same address, but located behind the main house. Each of the boys’ bedroom were identified and searched, along with the trailer behind the main house.
In a search of Geer’s room, there were six baggies of processed marijuana discovered that were labeled with strain names, one unlabeled baggy of marijuana, $91 in small bills, bongs, hookah, scales, butane lighters, smoking pipes, a small amount of suspected cocaine, hundreds of printed/stamped baggies, a roll of sandwich baggies, hydrocodone pills without a prescription bottle, and gabapentin pills without a prescription bottle.
In a search of McCullough’s room there were seven unlabeled baggies of marijuana, a glass bong, smoking pipes, grinders, a scale, a THC vape cartridge, and a bottle of medical marijuana without a prescription label.
Both Geer and McCullough have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 2 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.