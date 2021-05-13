BROOKVILLE — Two area men are facing felony charges for an alleged burglary and assault of a man in his home.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Shawn M. Cieleski, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with second-degree felony criminal trespass, first-degree felony burglary, third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, second-degree misdemeanor assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and three summary charges for criminal trespass, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Charges were also filed against Gavin Todd Park, 22, of Summerville, including first-degree felony burglary, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and two summary charges of criminal trespass and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a home on Mabon Street for a report of an assault by a known man, Cieleski, who allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted the victim.
Police were told the victim was in bed with his girlfriend when Cieleski allegedly kicked in the door. Once inside, Cieleski allegedly jumped on the victim on the bed and began to strike him. The victim reported there was a second man with Cieleski, but that the victim did not know who he was.
The victims said the incident started because of a message on facebook between the female victim and Cieleski. The victim alleged he had sent a screenshot of the message to Cieleski’s wife, which is what led to the incident. The victims also showed a message to police from Cieleski warning he was going to come to the residence that night.
Police noted damage to the door at the top of the stairs to enter the apartment, including a cracked frame and damage to the door itself.
Officers went to Cieleski’s home and he went with police without incident. He told police he saw marks on the victim’s girlfriend and wanted to confront him about it. He denied breaking into the residence, but did admit to using some force to open the door.
He told officer’s his memory was foggy after grabbing the victim, but hearing the second victim shouting at him snapped him out of it. He then left the residence. During the interview he repeatedly said he should not have gone to the residence, and that it was a mistake.
During a follow-up interview the victims were unable to identify the second man, but recalled Cieleski telling him to “get the bat.”
Police were able to identify the second man, Park, through social media. Park told police he met Cieleski at the Fireman’s Club where the two drank together. Later, Cieleski allegedly told Park they were going somewhere, and to get a bat from his car.
The two rode together to the victim’s apartment. He alleged Cieleski immediately headed inside, and by the time he got into the apartment, Cieleski was already assaulting the victim. He said he did not go into the connecting room with Cieleski. Park refused to give the bat to Cieleski when he asked for it.
The two returned to the Firemen’s Club where Cieleski said he would wait for the police to arrive. Park said he thought Cieleski was allowed into the residence because he thought he had been there earlier in the night with the female victim.
Cieleski has posted bail of $50,000 at 10 percent, and has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Park has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.