BROOKVILLE — The Union Apartment Building at the corner of Main Street and South White Street recently sold at the judicial sale, and is under new ownership.
The building was bought lean free by someone from Kersey. The name was not released at the meeting. Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison said he spoke with the new owner already, and let him know the borough has already condemned the building. He conducted a walkthrough of it with the owner.
The owner will have to bring any plans to renovate before the council and get approval for the plans.
“We don’t want to start throwing people in there with a space heater and calling it a day obviously,” Dennison said.
Dennison said the new owner does have plans to renovate, but he doesn’t know to what extent. He also made sure to make them aware of the tax incentives available to historic renovations.
“It was a pretty good meeting, really. They’ve bought other buildings in the area, I believe more in Elk County and I believe have renovated them,” Dennison said. “As far as Brookville was concerned, somebody would buy it and move forward with it and hopefully that will happen. That’s an important resource on Main Street for living quarters for people.”
Council member David Taylor also walked through the building with the new owner, and said Historic Brookville, Inc. will be providing a grant for the exterior painting and cleaning.
“I, on behalf of Historic Brookville, made a guarantee that HBI would provide a $2,000 grant to him for the exterior painting and cleaning of the outside,” Taylor said.
Dennison added that the inside of the building is sturdy.
Tabernacle PropertyDennison said he requested a deed from the county for the Tabernacle property, and he expects it in a short period of time. He also said it appears there are people living in there, which they should not be.
“This will include the cemetery property as well as the block where the church property is,” Dennison said. “From Diamond Alley all the way to Pickering, and from Butler to Church. So that is moving forward.”