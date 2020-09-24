Friday, September 25, at 8 a.m. –‘B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat) Fall Float:Gravel Lick-Mill Creek
Saturday, September 26, at 10 a.m. –‘Walk with Friends
- ‘ — Yes, we’re all under restrictions, but that doesn’t mean people can’t get out and enjoy the river from their favorite canoe or kayak. Bring your own boat, beverage, and... bananas for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Wildlife and lumber history abound along this secluded stretch of the river. Fishing is excellent. Help document wood duck nesting success, river otter sign, and bald eagle nests while kayaking through Steel Trap. This is a true wilderness boating experience. No sign of human occupation until participants get near the end. Only experienced boaters permitted. Folks must pre-register by contacting the park office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Registration is limited to 10 boats. Cost is $40/boat payable by cash, check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Register early, available spots go fast. (8 hrs)
Friday, October 2, at 9 a.m. –‘Searching for the Giants: Clarion River Valley
- ‘ — Join the Friends of Cook Forest for a walk along the Longfellow Trail. Along the way participants will finish installation of a new sign commemorating the planting of the Jake Swamp tree, which recognizes one of the most respected and honored Mohawk and Iroquois leaders of the past century. (2hrs)
Saturday, October 17, at 9 a.m. –‘Primitive Fire Building Techniques: Flint N’ Steel & Hoof Fungus
- ‘ — The Clarion River still harbors some hidden large and old trees, but you’ll never find them if you’re not out there looking. This trip will take participants to Arroyo as they search for little-big trees on the island at Beech Bottom. This will be an all off-trail hike along and within the river. Slippery conditions, steep banks, and high grasses abound. Hip waders and a sturdy river walking stick will be essential for this mission. Either bring your own, or brave the chilly water to access this hard to reach site. (5 hrs)
Saturday, October 31, at 7 p.m. –‘Cathedral by Candlelight
- ‘ — Ever wonder how to start a fire with Flint N’ Steel, or how to find and prepare hoof fungus for use? Please remember to bring your sturdy survival knives and ferrule rods. All participants will receive a Fire N’ Five fire starting kit. Lunch will be in the field, so please remember to pack a lunch. Cost is $20 with check or money order made out to the ‘Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’. Participants must contact the park office to register at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov, 20 person limit. (5 hrs)
- ‘ — Experience something different for Halloween. Take a walk back in time to meet a lumberman from the 1800s who will lead participants on a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show participants the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run. Ancient trees and old stories abound. Moving the lumber downstream to markets in Pittsburgh was a very dangerous job. (2 hrs)
- Until further notice –Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all park programs are limited to 25 participants (unless otherwise stated), mask must be on person, social distancing in effect. All participants must register at the park office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Program starting location given upon successful registration.