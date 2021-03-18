Spring is almost upon us, and with it comes the emergence of plant life and wildlife for the new growing season. This is also an exciting time of year for the emergence of vernal pool species.
A vernal pool is a temporary pool of water that fills up in the spring from the recent snow melts and spring rains, and then dries up during mid to late summer. These areas are particularly special because specific species use these pools to complete their lifecycle. The drying up of the pools is important because it prevents predators such as fish, from inhabiting these pools, and it allows the vernal pool species to thrive. So, what are these species?
In Pennsylvania, they are the spotted salamander, Jefferson salamander, blue-spotted salamander, marbled salamander, wood frog, eastern spadefoot, clam shrimp, and fairy shrimp. These species rely on vernal pools to complete their lifecycle, while other species such as the four-toed salamander, red-spotted newt, green frog, and spring peeper, do not. The spotted salamander and wood frog are commonly found in Pennsylvania. The blue-spotted salamander is listed as endangered, the marbled salamander and the Jefferson salamander are listed as a species of special concern, and the eastern spadefoot is listed as threatened according to the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
The emergence of these species is weather dependent, and usually occurs early spring. The Jefferson Salamander is the first to appear, sometimes when the ground is still snow covered, followed by the spotted and blue-spotted salamanders. They typically start to come out at night after a heavy rain and the air temperature is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The wood frog is next to emerge, and is much easier to locate from their call, which sounds like a laughing duck. The marbled salamander is unique in that it does not come out in the spring, but in the fall. It lays its eggs in the dry pool bed under debris and leaf litter, waiting for the pool to fill up in the spring. The breeding season does not last long, only a few weeks, but the eggs that are left behind grow and hatch into a new generation of salamanders and frogs.
There is little to no federal restriction for vernal pools, but some states have implemented their own regulations to protect these areas. In Pennsylvania, these pools would be protected if it qualifies as a wetland. In addition, the species themselves are protected by the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
There are many things you can do to help protect these unique ecosystems. There should be little to no disturbance of the pool itself and the area surrounding the pool, especially during the breeding season. Maintaining a good quality upland forested area is essential to the species because this is the area they inhabit after the breeding season. If the pool is near a roadway, it’s best to avoid applying any chemicals such as salt that may enter the pools and affect the pool water chemistry. In addition, it is always good practice to avoid the use of pesticides/herbicides.
“Herping”, as many enthusiasts refer to the search for reptiles and amphibians, is a great hobby and pastime for both children and adults. It brings a new sense of wonder and amazement at the natural marvels of the earth. You can do your part by participating and adding species to the paherpsurvey.org website.
For additional information or questions, you can contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463 or visit http://www.naturalheritage.state.pa.us/VernalPools.aspx.