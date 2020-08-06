BROOKVILLE — The Reynoldsville Fox’s Pizza held its second annual fundraiser for the Jefferson County Veteran’s Emergency Fund recently.
This fund was started last year by the former Veteran’s Affairs Director Krupa Steele to offer a fund for veteran’s and their families in the event of an emergency. The money is there to offer relief in the event of a disaster or health emergency out of someone’s control. Since its creation the fund has helped several families in the last year, according to the interim VA director Dave Reitz.
“If they have an immediate need that is beyond their control, they come in and fill out the paperwork. It has been used several times this year,” Retiz said.
The Fox’s fundraiser is the only organized fundraiser that benefits the Veteran’s Emergency Fund this year. A percentage of all proceeds from the day were donated to the fund.
“The Reynoldsville Fox’s did a tremendous job, just like they did last year. They plan on doing this every year to help the veteran’s. This is something they’ve taken on,” Herb Bullers said, a Jefferson County Commissioner.
According to Bullers, Fox’s raised about $800 for the Veteran’s Emergency Fund. All the rest of the donations throughout the year have come from private citizens.
“We have a lot of people who want to donate money to it. We have a lot of private citizens who ask to donate to it,” Reitz said. “They hear about it, or encounter someone who has used it and asked to donate.”
He said there are also several veteran’s who donate themselves, and that it’s a great cause and benefit for the county.