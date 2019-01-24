BROOKVILLE — A group of local veterans attended Tuesday’s Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting to make a request for help in correcting an oversight.
Randy Bartley, acting as spokesman for the members of the Rodgers-Dougherty, Inc., American Legion Post 102 and of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Raymond Bud Hetrick Post 204, first told the county commissioners about the Veterans Memorial, which is situated on the lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse.
“The Veteran’s Memorial on the lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse is inspiring. The African black marble stones reflect the service of Jefferson County residents in World War I. The names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the “Great War” are inscribed on those stones.
“However, those county residents who were killed in action in an even greater war, World War II are not honored. Nor are those county citizens who died in Korea, Vietnam, the cold war and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Bartley said, reading from a prepared statement.
The local Legion and VFW are asking the county to support their effort to “rectify that oversight.”
The group is proposing to erect a marker to honor “those Jefferson County residents who gave their lives in the service of their country.”
“We are proposing placing a monument of African black marble of the same style used in the existing monument,” Bartley said. “The stone would bear the names of 170 Jefferson County citizens who were killed in action during World War II.
“The marker would be placed at the rear of the existing concrete stage and in front of the flags. It will not interfere with any existing structure,” he said.
The plan is divided into three phases and is expected to take three years. “The center marker would honor the fallen from World War II. In year two a marker will be erected to honor the fallen from Korea and Vietnam. It was prudent not to proceed with the second marker due to the continuing repatriation of those killed in action in Korea. The final marker would be erected in year tree for those who died in the Gulf War, in Afghanistan and during the Cold war. That will require extensive research,” Bartley said.
The names, he noted would be sandblasted into the marble and then trimmed in white.
So far, Bartley said, the two veteran groups have compiled a list of county residents killed in action during World War II. That list numbers 170 names and is based on documentation from the Department of Defense.
Bartley noted that there could be other names they are unaware of currently so space will be available on the monument to add additional names. “The only qualification we have is that the service member listed Jefferson County as his home at the time of his death.”
In closing, Bartley noted, “This year marks the centennial of The American Legion and we can think of no better way to honor those who never had an opportunity to join a veteran organization.”
Commissioners Jack Matson, Jeff Pisarcik and Herb Bullers approved a motion authorizing Bartley to secure three quotes for the erecting of the monument and foundation and for refurbishing the four plaques in the current monument area at the courthouse.
Bartley said the groups hope to have the first phase of the project done by the Brookville Laurel Festival’s Hometown Heroes Day on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.