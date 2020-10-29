BROOKVILLE — Wild Magnolia Salon celebrated its grand opening over the weekend at their location at the Travel Centers of America in the lower level of the building.
The owner, Brittany Yeaney, said this is something she has always wanted to do, but had never made the jump to doing it until recently. She had gone to cosmetology school twice, and ended up working in healthcare for the last seven years.
The salon is by appointment only, as they get settled in and figure out the hours they can do. They are a full service salon, offering everything but bikini waxes.
She started looking for a possible location for a salon in March, and found the opening in the TA in July.
“I want this to be a happy place where you can come relax and destress,” Yeaney said. “I had a vision in my head, and this was it.”
She had a say in everything design wise in the shop. The shop was completely redone in preparation for her salon.
Apprentice in the shop Alyssa Urey had been friends with Yeaney in the past, and reconnected recently. Urey has also done hair before, and is currently waiting to be board certified as a cosmetologist. She has all of her schooling hours in.
The coronavirus had put a stop to all testing at the Pittsburgh and Erie testing locations. The two have been trying to get Urey certified since August.
The shop can also accommodate a third person, which Yeaney said they are looking for.
“Preferably a licensed cosmetologist, and we’re also looking for a licensed nail technician. Commission based pay and paid Holidays off,” Yeaney said.
They agreed it has been a slow start, which Urey said she believes has a lot to do with COVID. Yeaney said they just recently got the clearance from the state to start doing facials again.
They are very active on their Facebook page, and will answer messages on there for appointments. They have also been holding a monthly raffle basket, which can be found on their Facebook page as well.
The rest of the workers in the TA have been excited for their shop to open.
“They were all excited when I was talking to the manager about it,” Yeaney said.