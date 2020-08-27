BROOKVILLE — Tracy Zents, director of the Department of Emergency Servcies, gave some insight into the local COVID-19 cases within Jefferson County during the commissioner meeting on Tuesday.
Zents said there are a lot of hangups on the numbers, so he wanted to break down the numbers and what each set of data means.
He said the county, as of Tuesday, had 94 total cases, both confirmed and probable. Of these, about 44 cases are active. Cases that are more than 30 days old are assumed to be recovered and no longer active, based on Department of Health guidance.
As of Tuesday, Jefferson County reported 94 cases; 69 confirmed and 25 probable. There has been one COVID-19 related death reported. According to the DOH, Jefferson County has five long-term care facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees.
There have also been 2,754 negative results of COVID-19 testing.
“So, while our positivity rate is still very low based on our population, it’s also still important to remember that the virus still is among us. We’re asking everyone to continue to practice the good mitigation measures; washing hands, utilizing hand sanitizers, and practice six-feet social distancing, when able to,” Zents said.
Based on zip code, Brookville has 13 confirmed cases, Reynoldsville has 20 cases, Punxsutawney has 17 cases, and Brockway has nine. Other zip codes with less than five cases include Summerville, Sigel, Big Run, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Anita, Hamilton and Mayport.
Zents also said that the typical flu season will be coming soon, and will only compound the current issue. He said while there are some reservations about wearing a mask, they do help keep the spread of germs down.
While some have special concerns and needs, the department of emergency services wants everyone to be careful while out in public.
“Our schools are opening up this week, and we want to continue to work with all our districts to make sure that our students have a safe learning experience going forward,” Zents said.
The level of community transmission in the county determines in part the recommended instructional model for schools. There are three tiers in this model, and Jefferson County is currently listed as low with a PCR positivity rate of 1.3 percent, while the state average is between 3 to 4 percent, according to Zents.
He answered several questions about the data collected by the DOH, and said the numbers are not the only important factor. Zents said not to focus solely on those numbers, and that he believes it’s more important to know where the spread is happening in the county.
The DOH reports what zip codes cases are reported in on its website for the public to see, but the county department of emergency services gets an address for each positive case. This is for the first responders to know where the positive cases are, and if they’re responding to a possible COVID patient.