Jeffery Lee Adams, 62, of Clarion, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at his home in Clarion.
Born July 13, 1955, in Brookville, he was the son of Howard and Shirley (Kammerdiener) Adams. His mother survives.
Mr. Adams was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. He was a self employed roofer.
He attended the Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Mr. Adams enjoyed hunting and fishing prior to his bad health. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a son, Dakota Adams of Watsontown; a daughter, Amber Stephens and her fiance, Brian Detrick Jr., of Clarion; a brother, Rick Adams of Manville, N.J.; and three grandsons, Wesley and Izaick Stephens, and Koltin Detrick.
No public viewing or services will be held.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
