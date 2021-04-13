BROOKVILLE — PennDOT’s plan to reconstruct the I-80 bridges over Jenks Street as part of its plan to replace the bridges over North Fork Creek has become a matter of grave concern for the Brookville Area School District.
At the school board’s work session Monday night, Superintendent Erich May shared his concerns about the proposed renovation, which could include the closure of Jenks Street for at least seven months.
May say his concern is two-fold, because the closure will affect not only getting the students to school, but also the safety of the schools.
He said a recent press release from District 10 outlined PennDOT’s current proposal to use Main Street and Allegheny Boulevard to detour traffic away from Jenks Street. “We were alarmed when we received this report,” he said, “because of the impact it will have on our schools, and the safety and security of students and staff. With a road closure, it will take borough police and the fire department longer to get to schools, students and staff.”
May said he emphasized that concern in a letter to PennDOT, saying, “The closure of Jenks Street will impede borough police, ambulance services and fire departments from reaching our facilities. The additional time it takes first responders to circle the whole way around town could prove disastrous.”
He is also concerned about transporting students to and from Hickory Grove and the high school.
Closing Jenks Street “will require us to reroute buses and add significant time to their routes,” he said. “The closure will impact pedestrians, too. Students who now walk to school will not be able to do so.”
To provide access to the campus during the construction, he has suggested building a one-lane road to connect Cemetery Road with Water Plant Road for use by emergency vehicles. “Such a road, even a gated or temporary road, could provide access to our campus during an emergency,” he said.
When reminded that Water Plant Road will also be closed during the construction, May said the road will be open to allow access to the water plant. He said a road could be built in that area. “I have walked it. The road might be a little steep, but it could be done,” he said. “Just because there’s not a road there now doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a road.”
During the board’s discussion of the proposed road closing, member Herb McConnell suggested that any future correspondence with PennDOT should include a request that there be lighting under the new Jenks Street bridges. “I worry about our students walking there at night,” he said.