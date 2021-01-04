Jerry N. Songer Jr., 61, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 31, 2020 at his apartment following a brief illness.
Born May 19, 1959 in Clarion, he was the son of Jerry N. and Shirley V. (Craig) Songer Sr.
Mr. Songer worked at Clarion University doing various jobs including grounds keeper.
He was also a lumber handler for Matson Lumber.
Mr. Songer enjoyed attending the New Bethlehem Men’s Prayer Breakfast at Evermoore’s Restaurant, and was always the first one there.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry N. and Shirley Songer Sr. of New Bethlehem; two sons, Jeffrey Songer of Clarion and Jason Scott Graves; a brother, Craig LeRoy Songer; and a sister, Linda Leigh Lewis, both of Clarion.
He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Benjamin Songer; and a sister, Sharon Rae Songer.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
