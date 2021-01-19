Jerry N. Songer Sr., 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday morning, January 18, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 10, 1938, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Ralph Leroy and Grace S. (Reed) Songer.
He was married to Shirley V. (Craig). She survives.
Mr. Songer proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He worked as a welder for Ti-Brook in Brookville.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of New Bethlehem; two children, Craig LeRoy Songer and Linda Leigh Lewis, both of Clarion; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Songer and his wife, Doris, of Greensburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry N. Songer Jr.; a daughter, Sharon Rae Songer; two brothers, Martin A. “Butch” Songer and DeWayne Reed; a sister, Charlotte E. Orf; and a grandson, Matthew Benjamin Songer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
