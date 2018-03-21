Jerry Peterman, 81, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania died on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at his home in Reynoldsville, Pa.
Born Wednesday, January 20, 1937 in Reynoldsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Gerald Peterman and the late Maxine Giffth.
He was a member of both the Reynoldsville and Falls Creek Eagles. He loved computers and enjoyed hunting.
He was survived by his daughters, Vickey Brosius of Brookville, Pa., Mary Beth of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Tina of DuBois; his sister, Margaret of Wishaw, Pa.; brothers, Gerald of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Lee of North Carolina; and five grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society at 2115 W 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bernard P. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Reynoldsville, Pa. To leave online condolences please visit www.BPSnyderFh.com.
