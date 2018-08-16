WEEDVILLE — When Jerry Secco bought his 1932 Ford 5-window coupe, it was 1997 and he was 23 years old. Secco knew what he wanted. He wanted an old school hot rod.
He found what he wanted in Hemmings Motor News. It was in Colorado, but he bought it and had it shipped to Weedville. When it arrived, he remembers his father asking, “How much did you pay for that?”
“It was pretty much a basket case,” Secco told me last week. “The drive train was Dodge. I still haven’t figured that out. It ran, but it was pretty rough.”
All the work done on the car — and there has been a lot — Secco has done himself except the interior, which was done by Chris Trout of Sebula.
Secco began what was to be a 6-year project by taking the car apart, boxing the frame and building all the engine and transmission mounts. When he began putting it all back together, he used a Ford 9-inch posi-trac rear end with 3.89 gear ratio and a Ford top load 4-speed transmission with a Hurst Competition Plus shifter.
The engine in Secco’s car began life as a Mercury 410 cubic inch powerplant.
The engine, which was used in 1966 and 1967, Secco said, is the same block used for the 390 and 428 cubic inch engines of the era. He took his to the 428 configuration by boring it out to 428 and using the 428 crankshaft. He used an Isky cam with solid lifters and estimates it has “around 11:1 compression.”
Secco used a low rise 427 intake with two 4-barrel Holley carburetors and a Mallory ignition system.
The car has Sanderson Block Hugger headers, Hooker AeroChamber mufflers, and 3-inch exhaust pipes that exit just in front of the rear wheels.
Secco’s ’32 has a TCI independent front suspension and uses front disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering. The rear suspension is a Posies Super Slider design with leaf springs.
Secco used the original steel body on his ’32 but used the ribs and roof panel from an ‘80s Ford wagon to fill the standard opening in the roof, making the roof a solid panel.
He bought new steel fenders and running boards and the rear fenders are two inches wider to accommodate the car’s wider tires.
Those tires are 255-70R15s on the rear and 185-70R15 at the front. They are BF Goodrich Silver Town radials. He chose them because they were the largest rear tire he could get with the white sidewalls he wanted on his car.
The steel wheels on the car are ten inches wide and are reversed “about eight inches.” The hubcaps are from a 1942 Ford.
Secco painted, sanded and buffed the car himself using the paint booth at a local body shop. It is jet black and he used a green reminiscent of the ‘50s on the engine and wheels.
He bought an after-market Tea’s bench seat for the car’s interior and used a Lecarra steering wheel and Stewart Warner gauges. Laughing, “I’m not real big on stereo because I want to hear the engine,” Secco said the car has a Pioneer head with 6X9 speakers.
It took Secco six years to build the car. He finished it in 2003 and says “not counting labor” he probably has “about $45,000” in the project.
When he bought it, he was working in a body shop and his uncle owned a salvage yard. Secco says he learned many of the skills he used to build the car from his father and from his uncle.
Secco and his wife, Becky, both are natives of Weedville.
He graduated from St. Marys Area High School and Penn College of Technology where he majored in Electronics and Telecommunication. He worked at the body shop for four years then joined ComCast where he is a head end technician — “I work in the building where the signals come in.” He had been with ComCast 20 years in May.
He and Becky went to school together but did not begin dating, he said, until after college.
She attended Penn State DuBois, earning her Associates degree in business administration. She worked for 16 years as a sales assistant at Quala-die in St. Marys then was a stay-at-home mom until the couple’s two children started to school.
Today she is a teacher’s aide in grades K-5 in St. Marys.
Jerry and Becky’s son, Augustus, 13, is in the eighth grade at St. Marys Area Middle School. He plays basketball and runs cross country and track. Their daughter, Mallory, 12, is in the seventh grade. “Mallory loves animals,” her mother said. “She takes riding lessons at Windfall Farms and is looking forward to volleyball and track this year.”
The family enjoys camping and kayaking. Jerry and Becky ride mountain bikes, but she admits, “I can’t keep up with him.”
He plays the guitar and uses that talent at their church, St. Joseph’s in Force, where she also teaches Faith Formation classes.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
