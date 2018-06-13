Joan Mae Hepler, 78, of Mayport, died Thursday morning, June 7, 2018.
Born May 12, 1940, in Bakerstown, she was the daughter of Richard Cecil and Dorothy Mae (Koch) Murray.
After graduating from Union High School in 1958, she worked at the Clarion University Library before moving to Phoenix, Ariz., where she was employed as a secretary by Bell Telephone. She then transferred to AT&T’s offices in Los Angeles, Calif. where she lived several years before returning to Pennsylvania to marry her husband.
On June 22, 1968, she became the loving wife of Gary Allen Hepler. He survives.
Mrs. Hepler enjoyed gardening, flowers and helping people. Her family was blessed by her thoughtful care and excellent cooking, but more than anything, her love for Jesus will be remembered.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Ryan and Rachel of Mayport, who will miss her greatly; her mother, Dorothy Murray of Shippenville; and siblings, Gail Burford of Oak Ridge, Larry Murray (Judy) of Erie and Lois Wynkoop (Jim) of Tionesta.
She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Wilbur Murray.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with the Rev. Phil Maggio and the Rev. Dale Gallo co-officiating.
Interment was in New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.