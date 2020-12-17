Joanne Greenawalt Ritchey, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following an illness.
Born October 15, 1942 in Brookville, she was raised in New Bethlehem and was the daughter of the late Guy William Hepler and Mary Irene Anthony Hepler.
She married Gail Greenawalt. He preceded her in death on November 12, 1992.
Mrs. Ritchey worked as a caregiver.
Survivors include three children, Dan Hepler of Tampa, Fla.; Deb (Doug) Kriebel and Mike Greenawalt, all of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Kayla, Kasey, Kelly, Michael and Cora; and 10 great-grandchildren, Holden, Kamden, Ezra, Parker, Koah, Emily, Kaylee, Michael Jr., Mason and Kali and number 11 due on Christmas Day; a brother and two sisters, Guy Hepler of New Bethlehem, Jewel Sherry, also of New Bethlehem and Twila Edmonds of Crates.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Gail, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and Calvin; and three sisters, Jane, Dorothy and Janet.
At her request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Joanne Greenawalt Ritchey to the SSCAS or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.