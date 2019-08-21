Facebook has a way of reminding us how much time has passed.
For example, the other day, Facebook reminded me of an event six years ago: Timmy’s first step. Now Timmy rarely stops moving, so the first step is a distant milestone, but a welcome memory. I forgot how little he was back then.
And so was I. I’ve put on a few pounds in the past six years.
Today, as I write this, Facebook popped up a memory from five years ago. It was the day I took my t-shirts from my old school and donated them to Goodwill. I picked up several for my current school that year. I still fit into a couple of them.
The finality of moving from one job to another is a fascinating way to look at life. Your job can become chapters that, once complete, are never looked at again. For me, my last job was the longest I had stayed in one place. At the end of this school year, I will match that number in my current job. I hope to stay here forever.
People in my generation don’t often get to stay at one place for many, many years. My grandfather got the chance to do three decades of work in the same plant. My dad did many years in radio before spending the last couple of decades at DuBois Area High School. Me, well, like many my age, college was a lot of money with little reward, and I ended up having to go back and get another degree. During that time, I spent a year at one job, two at another, and so on, until I started teaching.
There’s a meme on the internet suggesting we start a new reality show. It’s called “Boomers Job Hunting.” In that show, Boomers would go to find jobs with the advice they often give people my age or younger: “Beat the streets. Ask to speak to the CEO. A firm handshake and good eye-contact will get you in the door.” The going consensus online is that each Boomer would have a nervous breakdown within an hour.
I did those things. I never got to speak to the CEO. I went into places with a resume and was told that I had to apply online. Three hours later, I completed my application online and didn’t get the job. When I got into teaching, I applied to more than 100 school districts in Pennsylvania. I physically dropped my packet off in maybe 20 of those. I’m happy that I finally got the best job I could have ever gotten, but it took me six years of trying. I spent five of those years working in a charter school that was the textbook definition of greed. The kids called themselves “Dollar Signs.”
Physically dropping off the packet, by the by, was a bad move. I was told by a secretary at one school that the district would never hire me because I didn’t follow the rules. Those 20 districts neither gave me an interview nor sent me a letter telling me someone else got the job. I got many interviews before finally landing my current job. I got really adept at seeing when the interview panel decided not to hire me. When I saw that, I would thank them for their time and excuse myself, not wasting any more of my time.
It was when I started looking at interviews as using my time instead of theirs that I started to do better. By the time I moved back here from Lancaster, I had to turn down a job offer in one school district and cancel a second interview with another. The principal I talked to said I would have had that job, too. Three places wanted me to work for them. I picked this one and have loved it ever since. I hope they still feel like they made a good choice.
But that reminder of five years ago brought back memories of all the bad interviews and horrible days at the old job. I wish I could tell my students that good eye-contact and a firm handshake would get them a job. I wish I could tell them, like this awesome 80-something man I know, they could start out as the bank janitor and work their way up to bank president. But I can’t. For one thing, banks outsource janitors now, and no one works their way up like that anymore. Billionaires are born, not made, and unless they can get a small loan of a million dollars from their daddies, they might want to rethink the goal of being rich. Instead, I tell them to prepare for tedious online applications, mounting debt, and a long struggle for some semblance of stability.
But I tell them it will come. It just might take a while.
And then to let Facebook remind them of how far they’ve come.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.