Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will return Tuesday evening to Pittsburgh for a “finance event,” according to his campaign.
The fundraiser is not open to the public and Biden, the former vice president, is not scheduled to speak publicly. Additional details about the fundraiser were not available.
Biden kicked off his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh on April 29, at the Teamsters Union Local 249 hall in Lawrenceville. He said he chose the city because it represents working-class Americans, and “if I’m going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it’s going to happen here.”
High campaign costs and dwindling cash reserves have troubled the campaign in recent weeks. His private fundraiser on Tuesday is pitched to high-level political donors.
Biden, a native of Scranton, visited Pittsburgh frequently over his political career. He marched regularly in the Labor Day and St. Patrick’s Day parades and has campaigned for other Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, in 2018.
A New York Times/Siena College Poll released Tuesday puts Biden ahead of President Donald Trump by 3 points among registered voters in Pennsylvania.
In battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, undecided voters swung in favor of Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, the poll showed.
Biden remains the top choice among registered Democrats in Pennsylvania, with 30% of surveyed voters saying they would vote for Biden, according to a Franklin & Marshall College poll released in October.
That’s compared to 28% of surveyed voters who said they’d vote for Biden in July.
Since then, both Warren and Sanders have also maintained their ranks as second and third most popular, respectively, among Pennsylvania Democrats, the poll shows.
Sanders and Warren are catching up to Biden in polls in some early primary states.
Sanders visited visited Pittsburgh in August to pick up an endorsement from the Pittsburgh-based United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America union. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, campaigned in the Pittsburgh area Sept. 18, visiting a training facility for trade workers in Robinson and holding a meet-and-greet near the University of Pittsburgh campus in Oakland.
Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, both visited Pittsburgh this year. O’Rourke dropped out of the race last week; Gillibrand withdrew in August.