Unbelievably, the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys have played just five times since their Super Bowl XXX classic on Jan. 28, 1996.
You might remember that one.
Does the phrase “surprise onside” ring a bell?
Does the name “Larry Brown” reflexively make you swear?
See, that’s the thing about Steelers-Cowboys. The teams might not play often — just 35 times in 60 years, including Super Bowls — but when they do, something big usually happens. Something memorable.
That’s not necessarily a prediction for Sunday’s game. It might be more of a warning. The Cowboys are playing like an expansion team. As Troy Hughes (@TommySledge) of 105.3 The Fan tweeted a few games ago, “This is the first time since 1961 the Cowboys have trailed by 14-plus points in six straight games, per @EliasSports.”
Hughes then tweeted a photo of Cowboys owner\/GM\/punching bag Jerry Jones from 1960.
He looked happier then.
But back to the memories. Plenty of (old) Steelers fans will tell you their favorite play of all-time was Jack Lambert body-slamming Cliff Harris in Super Bowl X. Lynn Swann made some decent catches in that game, as well, and Terry Bradshaw unleashed one of the most incredible throwsyou will ever see, just before the concussion set in.
“LynnLynn Swann’s diving catch during Super Bowl X in 1976 is just one of many great Steelers-Cowboys memories.(File photo)
That was nothing compared to Super Bowl XIII three years later, a game that poured as much talent onto one field as any football game ever played. Thirteen starters, plus both coaches and multiple executives, were eventually enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Does “He’s got to be the sickest man in America”ring a bell?
Four years ago, the legendary Joe Greene told me how much the Steelers resented the “America’s Team” title bequeathed to the ‘70s Cowboys, and that even though it was the Oakland Raiders who served as the Steelers’ main rival, it was the Cowboys — beating them, anyway — that “put us in a stratosphere higher than most.”
It was the Cowboys, too, who provided the opposition Sept. 4, 1988 at Three Rivers Stadium — the Steelers’ first game without franchise founder Art Rooney, The Chief, who’d passed away a week earlier. (The Steelers won, 24-21, in the final meeting between iconic coaches Chuck Noll and Tom Landry.)
The three epic Super Bowls stand alone. But consider what has transpired in the five meetings since Jan. 28, 1996 ...
SLASH AND BURN: Aug. 31, 1997, Three Rivers Stadium — Cowboys 37, Steelers 7. Kordell Stewart’s first start at quarterback would go down as Bill Cowher’s worst loss in 15 years as Steelers coach.
“The Steelers were supposed to be real good,” Cowboys guard Nate Newton said. “You better give us some credit, too. We can still play a little football now, don’t you think?”
No, not really, considering the Steelers wound up in the AFC championship, and the Cowboys missed the playoffs after losing seven of their last nine games.
“KordellSteelers quarterback Kordell Stewart is surrounded by the Cowboys defense during the first half on Aug. 31, 1997.(Peter Diana\/ Post-Gazette)
BIG BEN’S FIRST BIG COMEBACK: Oct. 17, 2004, Texas Stadium — Steelers 24, Cowboys 20.The still-accepted narrative is that Ben Roethlisberger was merely a “game manager” his rookie year. Bill Parcells would likely disagree.
In his fourth career start, Roethlisberger brought the Steelers back from a 20-10 deficit by completing nine consecutive throws on two late scoring drives. The second was set up by a wild scoop-and-run by Kimo von Oelhoffen (thank you, Vinny Testaverde).
“Game managers” don’t throw touchdown passes like the ones Ben threw to Plaxico Burress and Jerame Tuman that day. Parcells warned his team that Roethlisberger was no ordinary rookie.
“He can flat-out play,” Burress said afterward. “I think Parcells was right.”
DESHEA ALL THE WAY: Dec. 7, 2008, Heinz Field — Steelers 20, Cowboys 13. Tony Romo makes a living predicting plays these days — but he sure didn’t predict this one.
With the score tied at 13 late in a tense battle, Romo mocked the Steelers for calling a timeout on defense. He thought it only gave him more time to beat them.
Then he threw a pass directly into the hands of cornerback Deshea Townsend, who produced one of the most electrifying plays in Heinz Field history, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown.
That completed the Steelers’ comeback from a late 10-point deficit. It also solidified the legend of “Renegade,” which played moments before Romo’s pick.
Afterward, players let loose on Romo.
“He gave us that, ‘Who called the timeout? You called the timeout?’ “ linebacker James Harrison said. “Yeah, we called the timeout. And you’re going to throw a pick to Deshea so we can win.”
BIG BEN’S MONA HEATHA: Dec. 17, 2012, AT&T Stadium — Cowboys 27, Steelers 24 (OT).Yes, the Steelers lost the game. But when Roethlisberger is introduced in Canton, his 30-yard TD pass to Heath Miller might be the second clip shown (right after the Super Bowl winner to Santonio Holmes).
No play on Roethlisberger’s resume better exemplifies his ad-lib brilliance than this one, which included three pump fakes and a spin move.
GREATEST FORGOTTEN PLAY IN STEELERS HISTORY? Nov. 13, 2016, Heinz Field — Cowboys 35, Steelers 30. Yes, the Steelers lost the game, a phenomenal back-and-forth affair that saw each team score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
But when Roethlisberger is introduced in Canton, his fake-spike TD pass to Antonio Brown might be the third clipshown.
“Shades of (Dan) Marino,” as Joe Buck put it.
If the Cowboys hadn’t come right back down the field to steal a victory, the play would be etched in Steelers lore forever.
What will Sunday produce? The odds say a lopsided Steelers victory. History says that even if that’s the case, something big will happen.
Something memorable.