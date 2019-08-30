FOXBURG — It’s going to be a “hot time in the old town” of Foxburg star Saturday, Sept. 14. Have a perfect date night out, enjoying a late summer evening in Lincoln Hall as ARCA All-Star favorites John Burgh, Benny Benack and Lisa Bleil come together for an unforgettable night of blues, jazz and standards. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Special guest artist Benny Benack III (Benny III – son of Benny Benack), who is enjoying an international career and is a hot ticket in Manhattan, will fly in from NYC for this event. Burgh’s band has been so popular with ARCA Members at the last two concerts at RiverStone Farm, with the audience dancing on the grass in the golden twilight. This year they’re moving inside to Lincoln Hall.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. They may be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org, call 724-659-3153 to reserve, or pay by cash or check at the door. This show will sell out, so interested persons are advised to act early.
Keyboardist John Burgh is joined by a six piece band including the Pittsburgh legend Benny Benack Jr. on clarinet/sax, his New York City renowned son Benny Benack III on trumpet and vocals and superb vocalist Lisa Bleil in an evening of sizzling Jazz, Swing and Dixieland, Blues and Rock n Roll along with wonderful vocals from the Great American Song Book. They will make you think you’re on Bourbon Street.
John was introduced to the Pittsburgh music scene in 1982, when he joined the Harold Betters Band playing five nights a week at the South Hills Sheraton. He graduated from IUP in 1981 as a piano performance major, and has returned there many times to play with nationally known artists such as Billy Crystal, Rita Moreno, and Doc Severinsen.
John played for many years with the Billy Price Band. He has recorded 5 albums with the rock group Gathering Field, playing Hammond B3 organ. Besides filling in occasionally with CLO productions, he enjoys playing for local musical productions in Sewickley.
Lisa Bleil is returning to ARCA for the third time, having headlined in ARCA’s 2017 and 2018 outdoor concerts at RiverStone Farm. From Rock n Roll and Jazz to the Blues and the Great American Songbook, she is sure to charm and delight and get you up and dancing!
As a versatile vocalist, Bleil is known for her performances on the Emmy-winning PBS series “Live From Studio A” and can also be seen on the nationally-televised PBS specials “Rock, Rhythm & Doo-wop” and “Red, White & Rock” performing with Frankie Avalon, Frankie Valli, Connie Francis and Englebert Humperdink.
At the age of 27, Pittsburgh- born, New York-based jazz trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III has quickly established himself as one of the most versatile and virtuosic voices of his generation. Hailed by the New York Times as “a charismatic young trumpeter who maintains an earnest sideline as a singer.” Benny III has a knack for delighting audiences with panache, in the spirit of classic crooners like Sinatra and Torme, with a nod to legendary trumpet showmen like Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie.
He has worked with some of the greatest acts in music, touring domestically as trumpet soloist with Josh Groban, Ben Folds, fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, as well as European engagements with Christian McBride. He recently headlined Birdland Jazz Club alongside Anne Hampton-Callaway. Benny’s been a guest artist with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Columbus Jazz Orchestra, the Minsk Philharmonic, featured both as a vocalist and trumpeter with each ensemble.