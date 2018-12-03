John Darl Minich II, 64, of Mayport, died November 30, 2018, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after his lengthy and courageous battle with AML Leukemia and receiving a stem cell transplant.
Born April 2, 1954, in Punxsutawney, he was the only son of J. Darl Minich and Nora Jane (Hindman) Minich.
Mr. Minich was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School Class of 1972.
He married Eileen A. Gaul on January 19, 2002. She survives.
Mr. Minich was a member of North Freedom United Methodist Church and attended the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ohl.
He was the co-operator/owner of Minich Coal Company and Minich Family Farms. He was also a heavy equipment operator for Local 66.
Mr. Minich loved traveling to warm tropical climates, being outdoors, riding his jet ski in his pond, hunting, riding his Polaris Ranger, and spending time with his family and friends.
He loved spending time with his dog, Rocky.
In addition to his mother and wife, survivors include a step-son, Erich Rebuck of Mayport; three sisters, Donna Minich of Bend, Ore., Victoria Shirey of Mayport, and Laura Mohney and her husband, Max, of Indiana, Pa.; two brothers-in-law, Dwight Gaul of Indiana, Pa. and Shawn Gaul and his wife, Carolyn, of Bohemia, N.Y.; six nieces; four nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Alan Gaul and L. Scott Shirey.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, at the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney with the Rev. Ben Austin of the Jefferson Central Lutheran Ministry officiating.
Interment was in North Freedom Cemetery, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Minich, to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 333 East Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.