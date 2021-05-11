John E. Smeltzer, 65, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born July 2, 1955 in Grove City, he was the son of the late Harold G. and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era, and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 488 in East Brady.
Mr. Smeltzer worked as an electrician at the Polk Center in Polk.
He married Velma B. (Montgomery) Smeltzer on July 23, 1979. She survives.
Survivors also include two children, John E. Smeltzer and Elizabeth J. Montgomery, both of Rimersburg; five grandchildren, Zachary (Claire) Montgomery, Hunter Stephens, Levi Stephens, Justin Smeltzer and Cassidy Smeltzer; and four sisters, Iva (Sue) Tyson of Rimersburg, Tina Lorenz of Lincolnton, N. C., Dianne Billotte and her husband, Edward, of East Brady, and Dorthy Runyan and her companion, Dan Guntrum, of Rimersburg.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Best; and two brothers, Vincent and Terry Smeltzer.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will follow the visitation hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, military honors will accorded by the American Legion.
Interment will be in the Smeltzer Family Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.